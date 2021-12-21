fb-pixel Skip to main content

US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s first year

By The Associated PressUpdated December 21, 2021, 41 minutes ago
A woman wears a mask while walking through downtown Boston on Wednesday.
A woman wears a mask while walking through downtown Boston on Wednesday.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Already declining US population growth dipped to its lowest rate since the nation’s founding during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s because the coronavirus curtailed immigration, delayed pregnancies, and killed hundreds of thousands of US residents. Figures released Tuesday by the US Census Bureau show the US grew by only 0.1% with only an additional 392,665 added to the US population, from July 2020 to July 2021.

The population estimates are derived from calculating the number of births, deaths, and migration in the US For the first time, international migration surpassed natural increases from births outnumbering deaths. There was a net increase of almost 245,000 residents from international migration but only around 148,000 from natural increase.

Advertisement

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video