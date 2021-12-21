All I want for Christmas, under a sunset sky

“You know,” I said, “I think he sings it even better than Mariah.”

There’s a lake they made in Iowa City where the sandpit used to be. It’s an extension of the public works project down along the Iowa River. There’s a softball complex and a soccer complex and walking trails through the woods. Now, at dusk, in mid-December, we remove the wheelchair from the back of the Honda Odyssey and set out to circumnavigate Sand Lake.

“No,” said Deb.

“I don’t want a lot for Christmas,” sang Michael Bublé. “There is just one thing I need.”

Advertisement

“No, thank you,” said my son Mike. “No, thank you.”

“You don’t like Michael Bublé?” I said.

“That’s not it,” said Deb. “He doesn’t want to go for a walk.”

“No, thank you,” said Mike.

“Yes,” said Deb, turning in her seat to explain it to Mike. “First walk, then pizza. First walk, then pizza.”

Mike used to be a good walker. A fast walker. We needed to hustle to keep up. Then something happened, and now he can’t walk fast anymore. He’ll walk for a while and then he’ll begin to favor his left leg and then he’ll refuse to walk altogether. That’s why we bring the wheelchair. The doctors don’t know why he has ceased to be a good walker.

Some think it’s physical, and some think it’s neurological. Either way, the sun is going down. And things are slowing down.

Everything slows down when you’re with Mike. You notice things. “Look at the sky,” I say. “Look how the color fades.”

Yellow on the horizon and then, farther up, pale pink, pale blue, pale green, then deepening to the same green as I remember the Atlantic being on a cloudy day. And in the heart of that deep green color there exist four slashes of iridescent gold, contrails from four lonely jets churning their way somewhere. Canada geese are circling the pond, landing, taking off. The usual chevron formation breaks near the pond as two or three geese fly off on their own. I watch to see if the independent ones are joining different flocks.

Advertisement

People jog, walk their dogs, ride their bikes along the path. The sparse trees are dead black against the fading light. They each have their own pattern. All reaching up. The geese call. That same old call from my childhood. My parents pointing. See how they fly? One in the lead? That’s how they do it. They’re migrating south now. They’ll come back through in the spring.

“See the birds?” I say to Mike. “See the birds?” I’m trying to explain. I don’t know if he understands what I’m saying. He doesn’t talk much. He used to talk more. When he was 2, we’d touch his nose and say, “What’s this? What’s this?” And he’d say, “Nose.”

He doesn’t respond to that question anymore. I think he’s forgotten how. He hasn’t responded for 20 years.

It makes me happy that the geese are still doing the things they’ve always done. They don’t seem to be insulted by our artificial lake. Not at all. They call to one another as always. They touch down on the water. By the time we reach the west side of the lake, the colors have changed. The horizon, now, looks like someone has taken a mauve magic marker and drawn a line. Above the line, a murky watercolor. Like someone mixed all the paints together and wound up with this grayish purple. The black outlines of the trees are less dramatic than they were just 10 minutes ago. And I get that feeling, once again, of the darkness of night being something of substance, something actively pressing down upon us. I get the feeling that this is the truth. The whole truth. That all these other colors are almost silly. Darkness is the answer to the question we’ve been asking all along. Here it is. The same as when we close our eyes. The same as when we sleep.

Advertisement

Mike is limping badly now. He sits in the wheelchair, and when I feel his weight in it, I’m comforted. I am pushing a chair full of my son. I am more with him now. I have a purpose. I will be his legs. The porch lights from the housing development a mile away brighten. Headlights brighten. The new traffic light on the corner of Gilbert and Mormon Trek goes from red to green. The bicycle with the bright beam blinds us for a moment. Then a jogger: “On your left! Left!”

“It just got colder,” says Deb. “Did you feel it? We’re in a valley.”

I try to feel it.

“It reminds me of being on the motorcycle. Remember?”

“Yes,” I say. “In New Hampshire. No. Vermont. We came up through Vermont.” We’re talking about our original adventure, our escape from Boston. Young. Childless. Money hidden in a sock. Warm clothes packed in a sack and strapped to the luggage rack of my motorcycle.

Advertisement

“Yes,” she says.

The people we are now will pass. The things we want will pass. The things we have learned. The things we have believed in. The things we have prayed for. The things we have pledged. The pledges we have broken. These things are things of life. They will be covered up by the same black hand we see now. The sun also rises, and the sun goes down and hastens to the place where it arose. The wind goes toward the south and turns around to the north. The wind whirls about continually and returns in its circuits. We load the wheelchair in the back of the Odyssey.

“I told Mike we’d get him some pizza,” says Deb.

“OK,” I say.

“You want to get a Little Caesars?” she says.

“OK,” I say. “Five bucks. You can’t beat it. Does Mike like Little Caesars?”

“He eats it,” she says, shrugging. “And besides, I’m starving.”

“OK,” I say.

We feel clever to be out of the cold air now. To have a plan for dinner. We feel joyful. We don’t want a lot for Christmas. A present moment that starts and runs. Just that one thing. That’s all we need.

Joe Blair is author of “By the Iowa Sea.”