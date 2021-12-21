As some rethink Supreme Court, 9 is not so magic a number

Warren professes to be an advocate of an “independent judiciary,” and if she had her way “decades of settled law” would be left as is. By this logic, the Dred Scott decision would still be the law of the land. She chides the court for not being responsive to the will of the people but overlooks the fact that, despite Roe v. Wade, abortion rights continue to be highly controversial in the minds of many. While she may be an advocate for a woman’s right to choose (as am I), that does not mean that those who hold a different opinion are political toadies. None of her reasoning supports the assertion that the Supreme Court is a “broken institution.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s diatribe against the Supreme Court is both hypocritical and poorly reasoned ( “Expand the Supreme Court,” Opinion, Dec. 16). When Republicans control the Senate, they will seek to confirm conservative judges, and when the Democrats are in control, they will endorse liberals. This is not news, and it does not automatically mean that the current Supreme Court is “extremist,” threatens “basic liberties,” or is no longer “bound by the rule of law.”

Her proposed solution is transparently partisan: All we need to do is add four new justices to the Supreme Court (presumably all of them liberal), and things will be fine. The last time this was tried — by President Franklin Roosevelt — it did not go well.

Citizens have a right to expect that the people elected to public office will understand and be committed to the founding principles of our Republic, including and especially the rule of law, and will do their best to uphold them. If Senator Warren truly believes what she has written, she no longer meets that standard.

Scott Simpson

Carlisle





Once you add justices, where does that stop?

Senator Elizabeth Warren is understandably unhappy with the current composition of the Supreme Court and the likelihood that it will issue rulings that will leave their mark for decades. I share her concern with respect to certain cases before the court. However, adding justices is not the solution.

There is an old saying: What goes around comes around. Today, it may seem that adding justices will have the effect of “balancing” the court by adding more liberal Justices. What happens, however, when, as is inevitable, the court is dominated by liberal justices and a conservative Congress and president wish to “restore” the “balance” by adding still more justices?

It seems to me that the better practice is to return to nominating justices based not on their ideology but rather on their judicial reputation and prowess. Sadly, I am not optimistic.

Phyllis Schacht

Sharon





Forget court-packing — lawmakers, get cracking on legislation

I am dismayed by Elizabeth Warren’s opinion piece on expanding the Supreme Court. How can someone who has been a law professor believe that the best way to solve our problems is to essentially pack the court? Did she learn nothing about the checks and balances the Framers of our Constitution intended? Doesn’t she realize the example this would set for each successive party controlling Congress?

Roe v. Wade is, at best, a poor opinion cobbled together through strange logic involving a woman’s right to choose. Courts are charged with interpreting laws, not making them.

As a senator, Elizabeth Warren sits in the body that makes our laws. If she wants to protect the right to choose, she should work to pass a law and stop relying on the courts. With the Democrats in control of the House and with a thin margin in the Senate, most of the issues she lists could be remedied through legislation. Senator, start doing your job!

Lee Chertavian

Sherborn





With current court, we’re staring down a Wild West of gun ownership

In her excellent op-ed “Expand the Supreme Court,” Elizabeth Warren glances over another instance in which the current radical court overturned established precedent. While the threat she cites that the current court poses to localities’ rights to limit an individual’s right to bear arms under any circumstances is indeed daunting, it stems from the court’s bizarre decision to ignore the language of the Second Amendment itself, which was formulated at a time when citizens lacked the benefit of either a national army or local police force.

Though the vagueness and ambiguity of the language suggests compromise, the reference to “a well-regulated militia” should make it clear that the Founders were not referring to an unlimited right of individuals to keep and carry weapons. Thus, justices who claim to rely on the text of the Constitution yet pretend that this is what the Constitution says must be viewed as either illiterate or hypocritical and motivated by political considerations. Until 2008, and D.C. v. Heller, the court held that no such individual right to bear arms existed in the Constitution. We are now left with the awful consequences of this reversal, and it may only be the beginning.

Bob Schueler

Arlington





Term limits anyone?

I think a better solution would be term limits — in the House, the Senate, and the Supreme Court. That would give new meaning to the word “change” that all politicians use all the time.

David McHugh

Braintree