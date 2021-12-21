Bill Belichick had a plan in the first meeting against the Bills, and he’s sure to have another for Sunday’s showdown

For the second time in three games, the Patriots are facing the division rival Buffalo Bills. The Sunday meeting in Foxborough looms large for any playoff plans, especially in the wake of an in-between, post-bye loss to the Colts.

Belichick proved as much Dec. 6 in Buffalo, with the three-pass, 46-rush gem of a plan that outsmarted both the elements and the Bills on a snowy, wind-swept Monday night. But for those who have been paying attention to the 69-year-old Belichick since his earliest days climbing the ranks as an NFL assistant, they know the former defensive coordinator proved his ingenuity, creativity, and genius long ago, most memorably in the biggest game of them all, also against the Bills.

Thirty-one years ago this January, Belichick authored a defensive game plan so revolutionary and daring it actually ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a big blue binder of ideas from a young defensive coordinator that helped the Giants craft one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history, a 20-19 win over the high-flying Bills in Super Bowl XXV. So forgive Carl Banks, a linebacker for those 1990 champion Giants, if he watched the Patriots upend the Bills, 14-10, three weeks ago and experienced a decided case of deja vu.

“Absolutely, because when people were talking about it, I said I can imagine how that first team meeting went because it probably was the same as ours went, when Bill probably walked in and said, ‘Listen, we’re probably going to have to run the ball 40 to 50 times in order to win this game,’ and I’m sure everyone in the room was like, ‘What?’ ” Banks said.

“And that was kind of our response when Bill addressed our defensive meeting room and said, ‘We need to let Thurman Thomas get 100 yards in order to win this game, and our response, I mean, we were a prideful defense, and we were like, ‘That’s not happening.’ ”

The beauty of Belichick, though, is not that he simply tells his players the “what,” as in what the plan is. He tells them the “why,” as in why he believes it’s necessary for victory. And as he does that, revealing detailed preparation, he wins them over, bringing them into his thinking in a way that gets them excited to do something new. That’s what happened with those Giants, who had lost to the Bills in the regular season and watched as Buffalo, behind Jim Kelly at quarterback and Marv Levy as coach, morphed into a no-huddle juggernaut known as the K-Gun offense.

Belichick noticed that Buffalo had gotten away from a traditional running game in favor of short swing passes that turned into runs, an approach that when combined with deep threats such as Hall of Famer Andre Reed, resulted in scores such as Buffalo’s 51-3 AFC Championship game win over the Raiders. So he exchanged a down lineman for up to five linebackers (including Banks and some guy named Lawrence Taylor), a plan that shut off most crossing routes and punished anything that did manage to get completed. Belichick was ensuring his defenders were going to be in position to see a play unfold, to act rather than react, to be the aggressor against the most aggressive offense in football.

“You’ve got to be a bit of a salesman if you’re a defensive coordinator,” recalled Steve DeOssie, the former Giants linebacker who played his final two seasons in New England. “Telling us, ‘We’re going to invite them to run the ball, to let one of the best running backs in the league run at will,’ it’s like you’re inviting the fox into the hen house. But guys started getting excited about it. It was something off the charts. You’re talking about guys that had played huge football games. Carl, Pepper [Johnson], LT, Leonard Marshall, a bunch of guys that had played in big games. And they were excited about this. It was different. Maybe it even appeared crazy.”

But it worked. The stubborn Bills didn’t recognize what was happening until it was too late, missing so many early chances to just run Thomas straight up the gut at the insistence of trying to air it out. Meanwhile, the Giants’ offense piled up yards and controlled the clock, holding a 40:33 to 19:27 time of possession advantage by game’s end, when Scott Norwood’s infamous 47-yard field goal sailed wide right. Thomas got his 100 yards (135 to be exact), but it was New York’s veteran running back, Ottis Anderson, and his 102 yards who was the game’s MVP.

“It was a matter of Bill saying if we do a traditional defense, by the time we get into our pass drops they will already be off and running,” Banks said. “The Raiders game, those Raiders were two steps behind. He said, ‘We’re going to put our guys in position to see the ball before it’s even snapped.

“It was kind of par for the course because every time Bill presented something, there was always a why attached to it. I don’t know if he plans the shock value when he says these things, but I bet you if you ask someone in New England now about that Monday night Bills game what that first meeting was like, and he said, ‘We may have to run the ball 40 or 50 times to win this game,’ they’ll tell you he explained the why.”

That’s because the why is tied to another “W,” — the win. Belichick will do anything for a win, consistently showing across four-plus decades in coaching that he is flexible in his thinking, willing to try something new, always interested in getting a step ahead of the competition, even if it appears that step is going in a bizarre direction. I tried asking him about any lessons learned from the risk he took down in Tampa three decades ago, but predictably, he passed the credit off.

“Going back to when I was a coordinator, any success that we’ve had is because the players went out there and made the plays for us to win,” he said Monday. “In the end, players make plays to win games.”

But coaches devise plans to give players.

What Belichick did to Buffalo nearly 31 years ago ended a budding dynasty before it ever got started — the Bills famously lost the next three consecutive Super Bowls, and in hindsight, that Giants game was their best chance for a title.

What he did in Buffalo three weeks ago?

“I tell you what, that game was pretty damn good,” Banks said. “The stakes are different, but when you think of it, it’s no less genius than what he did in that 1990 Super Bowl.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.