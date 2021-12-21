Wednesday’s Boston College at Wake Forest men’s basketball game canceled with Eagles in virus protocols

The Eagles (6-5, 1-0), per ACC policy, will receive a loss in the conference standings while the Demon Deacons (11-1, 1-0) will be credited with a win.

Boston College is in COVID-19 protocols and must forfeit the contest according to ACC policy.

The Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday announced the cancellation of Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game featuring Boston College at Wake Forest.

BC, which has lost it’s last two games is next scheduled to play on Dec. 29 at Conte Forum against Florida State.

Wake Forest’s next game also is scheduled for that night at Louisville, which paused team activities Monday after multiple positive tests and had to cancel its rivalry game with No. 20 Kentucky.

Providence-Georgetown men’s basketball canceled

Wednesday’s night Big East men’s basketball game between No. 22 Providence and Georgetown has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Hoyas’ program.

According to league policy, which states that conference games that cannot be played as originally scheduled because of a team having an insufficient number of players available because of the virus will be forfeited, Providence (11-1, 1-0) will be credited with the win.

The Friars will next host Seton Hall on Dec. 29, while the Hoyas (6-5, 0-0) are scheduled to visit Creighton Dec, 28.

Elsewhere, Michigan said its game against Purdue Fort Wayne for Tuesday night is canceled because of protocols for the Mastodons program, while Grand Canyon canceled its game against Nevada on Tuesday because of COVID-19 protocols within the Antelopes’ program with no plans to reschedule.

Coppin State canceled two road games — Thursday against George Mason and Dec. 29 against Indiana State — after positive tests within its program.

Memphis (6-4) is on a break after COVID-19 issues forced the Tigers to cancel last weekend’s game against Tennessee. Memphis also had to postpone Tuesday night’s game with Alabama State.

In women’s basketball, eighth-ranked Indiana said Tuesday’s game against Wright State is canceled because of positive tests within the Wright State program. The game will not be made up.

The Miami Hurricanes’ plans to play in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 appear to be uncertain at best, after the school announced Tuesday that its football program has entered COVID-19 protocols.

The Hurricanes did not say how many players or coaches are currently dealing with virus-related issues. The team was scheduled to resume bowl practice in earnest this week after taking last week off for finals.

Miami (7-5) is scheduled to play Washington State (7-5) in El Paso, Texas. Officials in El Paso said earlier this week that their city has seen a COVID-19 positivity rate of about 15 percent in the past week.

Capitals-Flyers 50th NHL game postponed this season

The Washington Capitals-Philadelphia Flyers game scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed, the 50th NHL game delayed this season for coronavirus-related reasons.

The league said COVID-19 issues with the Capitals prompted the postponement. Defenseman Justin Schultz and forward Daniel Sprong began the team’s morning skate in Philadelphia but were pulled off after their test results came back.

Wiping out Capitals-Flyers left the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Vegas Golden Knights as the only game left in the NHL this week. The league and players’ association agreed to begin the annual holiday break early and push off the games that were scheduled for Thursday.

“It’s not fun to see all these games getting canceled,” Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said. “It’ll be interesting to see the make-up dates and when they’re going to fit those games in, but for us to focus on that, we can’t do that.”

Of the 50 games postponed, 45 have occurred over the past two weeks with the delta and omicron variants spreading across North America. More than 15 percent of the league’s 700-plus players are in virus protocol, a list that continues to grow.

“Hopefully the guys that are affected have no symptoms and they get back as soon as possible to play hockey again,” Hedman said

The Buffalo Sabres entered their holiday break by placing forwards Jeff Skinner and Zemgus Girgensons in COVID-19 protocol.

General manager Kevyn Adams said Girgensons is experiencing symptoms while Skinner and Vinnie Hinostroza are not. Hinostroza landed in the protocol a day earlier.

The positive tests led to the Sabres canceling practice on Tuesday. The Sharks also canceled practice Tuesday out of what the team called “an abundance of caution.”

The Maple Leafs added forwards David Kampf and Ilya Mikheyev, goaltender Petr Mrazek, and defenseman Rasmus Sandin to their COVID-19 protocol list, while the Flames added goalie Dan Vladar.

Raptors put Fred VanVleet, three others in protocols

Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn were added to the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols list by the Toronto Raptors, followed hours later by teammates Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa. The Raptors have seven players in league protocols.

The Hawks put center Clint Capela on the list, while the Cavaliers added big man Ed Davis, the Mavericks added guard Tim Hardaway Jr., the Kings added center Neemias Queta, and the Wizards added guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Real Madrid’s virus list grows

Spanish soccer club Real Madrid added David Alaba and Isco Alarcón to its list of players with COVID-19, taking it to eight members of its first team.

Madrid added the defender and midfielder on Tuesday to the list that already included Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Gareth Bale, Marcelo, and backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.

None will be available for the Spanish leaders’ match at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Bilbao will be without four players, including Spain goalkeeper Unai Simón and starting defender Iñigo Martínez.