Bruins’ Jakub Zboril tears ACL, Brandon Carlo lands on COVID list

The Bruins are shut down, but when — if — they resume on Dec. 27 against the Penguins, they will be down a couple defenders.

Bruins defenseman Jakub Zboril will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL during Boston’s Dec. 2 win over the Predators, the team announced Tuesday. Zboril underwent surgery on Dec. 16 in Boston.

The Bruins also placed defenseman Brandon Carlo into COVID-19 protocol. Carlo will likely not be eligible to return by Dec. 27, unless he tests out of the protocol.