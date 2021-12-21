As COVID-19 outbreaks spike in sports, how have the NFL, NBA, and NHL changed their guidelines?

In the NBA, that meant being tested more frequently and being required to stay in when their team was not traveling. When on the road, they would need to stay on team hotel properties, with limited exceptions, such as going to the grocery store or taking children to school. Restaurants, bars, clubs, entertainment venues, and large indoor gatherings were off limits.

The NFL, NHL, and NBA reported vaccine rates among their players at more than 90 percent, while those who weren’t vaccinated would have to follow strict guidelines.

All three North American leagues, having successfully navigated their previous seasons and crowning champions despite playing in the middle of the pandemic, opened their current seasons with less stringent protocols.

The NHL took it a step further, saying unvaccinated players couldn’t use the amenities of the hotel, and could not have teammates or visitors in their rooms.

The NFL also sent a strong message that it wanted its players to get vaccinated, stating if a team had a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players and a game could not be rescheduled, that team would forfeit the game. Additionally, none of the players from that game would get paid.

If a vaccinated player tested positive but was asymptomatic, they can to return after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. Vaccinated players are not forced to quarantine after close contact with someone who tests positive.

Unvaccinated players who test positive are isolated for 10 days and can only return once they’re asymptomatic. If an unvaccinated player comes in contact with someone who tests positive, they must be quarantined for five days.

Those guidelines would prove sufficient — that is, until the Omicron variant made its way to the US resulting in an increase of positive tests, postponements, and in the college basketball, forfeits.

Here’s how the leagues are responding:

NBA

The league will conduct additional testing through the holiday season. There will also be a return to masks, which will need to be worn during team activities, including travel; on the bench during games; in meetings; and and the locker room.

Testing will be increased from Dec. 26 through Jan. 8.

More than 60 percent of the players have received a booster shot, but those that have not will be subject to daily testing. A player can return to the court after either isolating for 10 days or testing negative twice, on separate days. They must also be cleared by a team and league physician.

The NBA has also put rules in place to allow for hardship exemptions. If a team has at least four players sidelined and those players have missed three straight games and aren’t expected to return soon, the team can sign a replacement player without it affecting the salary cap or luxury tax.

NHL

Masks must be worn at all times, regardless of vaccination status, inside club facilities and while traveling. There will be daily testing and meetings will be held virtually. No team holiday parties, and no eating or drinking in indoor restaurants unless in a private room. Virtual meetings, or in large, well-ventilated spaces.

NFL

New protocols include wearing masks indoors in team facilities, social distancing, grab-and-go meal service in team cafeterias, limits on the number of people allowed in weight rooms, restrictions on dining out on the road and all-virtual meetings.

Fully vaccinated, asymptomatic individuals will no longer be subject to weekly testing. If a fully vaccinated player or staff member reports symptoms that person will immediately be isolated and tested, and will not be permitted to interact with any player or tiered staff until producing a negative test. Players who are not fully vaccinated are still subject to daily testing.

Colleges

While the NFL has managed to avoid teams forfeiting games, the same cannot be said for men’s college basketball. Boston College had to forfeit its game this week against Wake Forest, while Providence was awarded a win when Georgetown had to forfeit.

The ACC implemented a policy in August that states if a game cannot be played on its originally scheduled date by a team unable to play due to an insufficient number of available players related to COVID-19, that team would have to forfeit. The Big East instituted a similar policy in November.













