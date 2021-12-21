Danvers wrestlers disciplined for biased speech; team cleared to resume season

He made the findings public a day after town officials said they no longer will inform the community about incidents of graffiti that constitute hate speech in the schools or elsewhere.

“The investigation found that while some wrestling team members violated athletic/school codes of conduct, their actions did not rise to the legal definitions of hazing and/or bullying,” Federico stated in a letter.

The Danvers High School wrestling team was cleared to resume activities Tuesday after an investigation was completed and players were disciplined for using “inappropriate, homophobic, profane, and biased language” in a group chat , principal Adam Federico informed the community.

The wrestling team was suspended Dec. 14, after a team member allegedly used racist language, triggering a fight with another student, and school officials discovered the group Snapchat.

Federico said disciplinary hearings were held and violations were addressed under a school handbook provision whose punitive measures include “suspension from school/athletic events and restorative work.”

The investigation found that many members of the team did not engage in the alleged misconduct. He said school administrators have met with every team member and communicated with their parents or guardians.

“We are proud that many team members did not participate in this conduct but will work with the team to strengthen their culture, including the use of reporting procedures to alert adults to concerns,” Federico said. “We also ask for the opportunity for our students to demonstrate growth, remorse, and a changed mind-set and move forward with their educational experience.”

Meanwhile, police are investigating a Dec. 15 report that a swastika was found in a third floor bathroom at the high school. Danvers school leaders remain under scrutiny after a Globe report in November that they concealed for more than 16 months alleged violent, racist, homophobic, and antisemitic misconduct by members of the 2019-20 high school boys’ varsity hockey team.

Most of the hockey team also allegedly engaged in a group text chat that was laced with racist, homophobic, and antisemitic language.

“We are working to change the culture of our school community,” Federico said. “This work will take time, persistence, and effort. Students, faculty, and administration are dedicated to this cause. We will continue to work to be transparent and provide consequences and educational experiences that will hopefully change behavior.”

The wrestling team is scheduled to open its season in Danvers on Wednesday against Marblehead.

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.