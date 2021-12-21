EMass. girls’ hockey: Maddie Krepelka of Arlington headlines Players of the Week

Brooke Borges, Bishop Feehan — An anchor on the Shamrocks offense, Borges scored the game winner two minutes into overtime Saturday night to lift Feehan over Mansfield/Oliver Ames/Foxboro. It was the junior’s second tally of the game.
Sydney Hanlon, Boston Latin — The senior captain helped the Wolfpack earn an important 4-2 MVC/Dual County League victory over Waltham with two goals Saturday.
Maddie Krepelka, Arlington — In an early season matchup of top five teams Monday night, the junior forward made her presence known with a hat trick in a 4-1 win over St. Mary’s.
Hannah Tsouvalas, Marblehead — In Saturday’s game vs. the Beverly/Danvers co-op on Saturday, Tsouvalas scored her second goal of the contest to break a 3-3 tie and lift the Magicians to victory in an important Northeast Hockey League tilt.
Advertisement
Ayla Abban, Duxbury —The junior forward is on fire early this season, with six goals so far. Three of them came Saturday in a 6-1 win over Quincy/North Quincy.