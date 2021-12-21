EMass. girls’ hockey: Maddie Krepelka of Arlington headlines Players of the Week

Brooke Borges, Bishop Feehan — An anchor on the Shamrocks offense, Borges scored the game winner two minutes into overtime Saturday night to lift Feehan over Mansfield/Oliver Ames/Foxboro. It was the junior’s second tally of the game.

Sydney Hanlon, Boston Latin — The senior captain helped the Wolfpack earn an important 4-2 MVC/Dual County League victory over Waltham with two goals Saturday.

Maddie Krepelka, Arlington — In an early season matchup of top five teams Monday night, the junior forward made her presence known with a hat trick in a 4-1 win over St. Mary’s.