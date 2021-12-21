Last week, he was on the Patriots’ practice squad. Tonight, he’s starting for Washington

But with one phone call, his life completely changed. And on Tuesday night, he’ll be asked to step in and quarterback the Washington Football Team as they take on the Eagles in a Week 15 game delayed due to a coronavirus outbreak in Washington.

He was drafted in 2014 by the Rams — when they were in St. Louis — and made his first appearance in the NFL in 2018, when he was 27. He’s attempted just 44 passes in the league, appeared in just seven games, and until last week, was a member of the Patriots’ practice squad.

“I was actually giving my daughter a bath [Thursday] night, and my phone was in the other room,” he said Friday. “Next thing I know, my wife comes in and brings me my phone, and I had about 25 missed calls and text messages. I guess I was ignoring some people. From there, I just kind of threw some stuff in a suitcase and headed down to the airport.”

Washington starter Taylor Heinicke was placed on the NFL’s COVID-IR on Friday. Kyle Allen, his backup, had been placed on it earlier in the week.

“I think it’s next, next, next man up,” Gilbert said Friday. “I don’t know how many nexts there are. But . . . what’s happening here and obviously across the league as other teams are dealing with some stuff as well, there’s just some extraordinary circumstances.”

Washington Football coach Ron Rivera has leaned on names he knows while finding enough players to field a team against the Eagles on Tuesday. Gilbert made his NFL debut with the Panthers while Rivera was in Carolina. He appeared in just one game during the 2018 season.

Gilbert caught on with the Cowboys last year after spending 2019 with the Browns, mostly on the practice squad. He started one game for Dallas when Dak Prescott went down with an injury.

In 2014, after being waived by the Rams a few months after they selected him in the sixth round, Gilbert spent the rest of the season on New England’s practice squad.

But Gilbert put up the best numbers of his career when he quarterbacked the Orlando Apollos of the AAF for the league’s brief run brief run in 2019. He led the league in passing yards, and was second in passing TDs before the AAF shut down after eight weeks.

Washington-Eagles kicks off at 7 p.m.





Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.