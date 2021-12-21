Here are some of the biggest surprises of the men’s college basketball season so far

⋅ The lack of excuse making from new Boston College coach Earl Grant. He willingly acknowledges that his first year will be a challenge and tries to correctly manage expectations. He handled the nightmare loss to Albany well in the post-game press conference. No sulking or pouting or excuses. Fans are noticing. I know a long-time season ticket holder who is inspired by Grant’s sideline demeanor and the team’s style of play.

With a number of cancelations in the schedule due to COVID-19, I’m thinking about what has surprised me so far in this men’s college basketball season — besides the changing hair color of Boston University’s Javonte McCoy.

There’s renewed enthusiasm at BC games, attributable in part to Grant. Multiple people have told me Conte Forum’s atmosphere is much improved. Some credit should go to the The Sickos, the student fan group that really cares about BC basketball.

⋅ Matt McCall’s reliance of transfers in his rotation at UMass. It’s stunning how much time graduate transfers Rich Kelly (31.5 minutes per game) and Trent Buttrick (26.5) play. Doesn’t bode well for the future. The talented but erratic Jahvon Garcia has plummeted down the rotation. In today’s college basketball, you’d have to think his next stop would be the transfer portal.

On the other hand: how much Noah Fernandes has improved. He’s playing on an All-Atlantic 10 level and is by far the best thing about the Minutemen’s season. He’s leading the team with 16.8 points and 5.4 assists per game and only 19 turnovers.

⋅ Harvard’s schedule. The Crimson have played three non-Division 1 games against MIT, Babson, and Morehouse. Maybe it all evens out when the Crimson travel to Kansas Wednesday. What hasn’t surprised me about Harvard is the development of forward Chris Ledlum, who’s averaging 16.6 points and 9.1 rebounds. He’s on his way to being an All-Ivy League player.

⋅ The play of BU big man Sukhmail Mathon. Of course, it’s his fifth season because the NCAA granted an extra one because of the pandemic, but it’s a testament to the patience of coach Joe Jones. Jones is relentlessly positive and now he has a legit big man — averaging 13 points and 9.5 rebounds — who’s an offensive threat and a defensive presence. Now, BU needs forward Walter Whyte to return from injury (he’s missed eight games). Then the Terriers will be the definitive favorite in the Patriot League. I’m positive Whyte would have made a difference in the Terriers’ unfortunate, fluky loss to Marist.

⋅ Northeastern’s Irish heritage. Coach Bill Coen has two transfers from Notre Dame, Chris Doherty and Nikola Djogo, and neither could contribute in South Bend. Both have become critical players for the Huskies. Doherty has become a decent offensive post player and a good rebounder. Djogo must have a lot of pent-up energy from his time at Notre Dame, because he’s an aggressive player looking to make plays at both ends.

⋅ No major program has hired Merrimack’s Joe Gallo (and his zone) as an assistant. Gallo’s defensive expertise is becoming more well known as Merrimack competes in Division 1 for the third season. Gonzaga’s Mark Few acknowledged Gallo’s amorphous defense gave his talented team problems. Specifically, this is a hire Earl Grant should consider at BC. Now, if Gallo can solve the Warriors’ offensive problems, they’ll be a contender in the Northeast Conference.

Former Northeastern guard Tyson Walker is flourishing in the Big 10. Michael Conroy/Associated Press

⋅ The success of former Northeastern guard Tyson Walker at Michigan State. Coach Tom Izzo and teammates have praised him for his play and leadership. I admit I had my doubts. Given his slight frame, I thought Walker might find the Big 10 and Michigan State’s non-conference schedule too physical. He sometimes was battered in the CAA on his pell-mell drives to the basket. I underestimated him. He’s doing great.

⋅ Providence’s outstanding record at 11-1. I wasn’t necessarily a believer because the Friars have played nine home games, but last Saturday’s gritty 57-53 victory over UConn in Hartford proved how tough they are. They also hold victories over Wisconsin and Texas Tech.