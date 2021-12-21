Hockey is in the blood for Winthrop’s Holmes triplets

“Hockey was always in my blood,” said Jay, who played on the 1988 Dom Savio hockey team that reached the Division 2 North final. “I never thought I’d have triplet daughters. I got my oldest ( Olivia , Winthrop High, Class of 2019) on the ice, she started out a little bit later, but she ended up being a pretty decent high school player. The triplets, once I got them on the ice, they were determined like maniacs. I knew they had something in them.”

Fast forward 10 years. Residing three blocks away from Larsen Rink, the home ice for the Winthrop girls’ hockey team, and the Holmes triplets are starring for the Vikings, ranked 10th in this week’s Globe Top 20.

Every Saturday and Sunday morning, Jay Holmes would dress his 6-year-old triplets, Abby , Emma , and Julia , on the light green couch in the living room of their Winthrop home before the 7 a.m. practices at the Malden Valley Forum.

The three are assistant captains for the Vikings (2-0). Emma and Julia skate the wing on the top line; Abby is an anchor on defense for the top pairing.

“Those kids can flat out fly,” said Winthrop coach Anthony “Butch” Martucci, who has coached the triplets since 2010, from the youth level on up. “People are sleeping on a couple of really good players. It’s really odd to find three kids with that kind of talent in one family. It’s incredible to watch them.”

Emma Holmes led the Northeast Hockey League with 14 goals last season. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Julia Holmes skates on Winthrop's top line with her sister Julia. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Last season, Emma paced the Northeast Hockey League in goals (14) while dishing out 16 assists. Julia put up 28 points in a 10-3-1 season for the Vikings. Emma (57) has a slight edge on Julia (54) in career points. Abby has 23 from the blue line.

“Because we are the forwards, there is some competition,” Julia said of Emma. “Sometimes if she messes up, I’ll get a little mad at it.”

Martucci refuses to pencil in Emma and Julia on different lines for good reason: Opponents struggle mightily to contain them. The triplets helped Winthrop youth teams win state championships in 2013, 2014, and 2019, twice at the U-10 level and once at U-14 level.

“I could never separate them; they are so much better together,” Martucci said. “If you separate them, it gets worse. It’s like oil and water. On the bench, they’re at each other’s throats. You don’t need to fire them up because they do it for each other. But that next shift, they’ll be flying around out there like buzz saws trying to outdo one another. It’s a fun relationship to watch.”

Emma, a strong skater with an imposing frame, outmuscles opponents and can play around the net or in space. Her blend of speed and finesse, combined with an unrelenting will to score goals, makes her a perfect fit alongside Julia, who possesses an exceptionally high hockey IQ, thinking two steps ahead and making plays happen seemingly out of thin air.

“On the ice, we find each other really well,” Emma said. “I think we definitely do have a great sense of chemistry on the ice and working together with both of my sisters is my favorite part of being on the ice.”

Abby Holmes made the switch from forward to defense during youth hockey. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Abby rallies the whole team with her confidence and happy-go-lucky demeanor. She excels at distributing the puck and spearheading breakouts, possessing incredible acceleration and lateral quickness.

“I used to play forward when I was little and one of my coaches suggested playing defense,” Abby said. “Ever since then, it just stuck.”

The triplets also play varsity soccer and lacrosse, but hockey is their true passion. Their mother, Jenna, was a standout for the Winthrop girls’ basketball team in 1986.

When not on the ice, their favorite activity is to train, specifically on the Peloton and shooting on the outdoor net. The Holmes family residence has plexiglass windows instead of glass because of the years of shooting on (and missing) the net at home.

Their insatiable love for hockey and tireless work ethic has resulted in impact players. It started when the girls first laced up skates at 3 years old, refusing to use a Hood milk crate to help with balance, routinely falling on their faces.

“I’m very proud of them, they are special young women,” Jay said. “It’s awesome watching them play together. It’s what I live for.”

Ice chips

▪ There are young teams, and then there are young teams. Marshfield might be one of the youngest in EMass. With 11 freshmen and an eighth-grader, the Rams might not have the experience of others, but they have a whole lot of time to get it.

“It’s really exciting because we have the next four years with them,” Marshfield coach Elizabeth Cohen said. “It’s also nice to have the numbers. We have 22 players this year, and there were years where we only had 14.”

The increase in roster size was useful in their first game Saturday, a 3-2victory against Scituate. Marshfield (1-0) had five penalties, but thanks to the roster increase, the Rams had enough players for an effective penalty kill.

“We killed all of those penalties because we had the bodies,” Cohen said.

The newcomers have strong upperclassmen as mentors, including junior Max Keeler, the team’s leading scorer from last season, and Hannah Cochran, a senior captain who scored the winner Saturday with less than a minute left.

In net, freshman Ava Peterson made her first start, at any level, Saturday. Previously a forward, she delivered 14 saves.

“Her movement is so good, it doesn’t look like she hasn’t played goalie before,” Cohen said.

The victory is indicative of what the Rams’ first-years are capable of doing.

“They are young and they are hungry,” Cohen said.

▪ Methuen/Tewksbury (1-1) celebrated a milestone over the weekend — Jessica Driscoll scored her 50th career goal Saturday in a 5-1 victory over Westford Academy. She has been a varsity player since eighth grade and was part of the 2019 state championship team.

