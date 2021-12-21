Josh McDaniels: Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Nixon ready if Patriots needs receivers for Sunday’s showdown with the Bills

Nelson Agholor (head injury) and N’Keal Harry (undisclosed) were hurt in Saturday night’s loss to the Colts, and Kendrick Bourne was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

They toil in anonymity, and most weeks it’s a long shot that they’ll be in uniform on Sunday, but that could change for the two practice squanders this week as New England is dealing with depth issues in its receiving room.

Day in and day out Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Nixon take their reps during individual drill at Patriots practice, the final two receivers in the conga line, showing off speed and agility as they navigate around cones while catching passes from coach Mick Lombardi.

While it’s possible all three could be cleared and declared good to go for Sunday’s key AFC East battle with the Bills, it’s also important to have reinforcements at the ready.

Normally Wilkerson, who was summoned to the active roster in Week 9 against Carolina, and Nixon, the rookie seventh-round pick, spend their time running with the scout squad. They’ll likely increase their workload this week.

Josh McDaniels has been impressed with duo’s professionalism and progress.

“They work really hard and they put a lot of time and effort into it in the meeting room,” the offensive coordinator said Tuesday. “They stay after and make sure that they’re ready to go on our stuff even though neither one of them is currently on the active roster, but they are preparing as if they are, which is the right mind-set to have.”

McDaniels said both players take their responsibilities seriously — chiefly getting the New England defense ready by mimicking the routes and tendencies of the upcoming opponent’s receivers.

“I think they do a really good job of trying to give the defense a look at the specific styles of receivers that the defense is going to play that week, which is not easy because it takes some studying on their part to know how the other team runs their routes and some of the things those receivers do well,” said McDaniels. “And then they always jump in and take some reps with us when we need them during the course of the week and they’re ready to go.”

Wilkerson (6 feet 1 inch, 201 pounds) and Nixon (6-2, 180) have good size but are short on experience.

Originally signed as undrafted rookie with the Titans in 2020, Wilkerson was released at the end of camp and spent his rookie season with the Patriots’ practice squad, getting called up for one game. He had a standout summer and built a nice rapport with Mac Jones, who was running with the second team through most of training camp.

Nixon, who will always be linked with Ernie Adams, as he was the final player plucked by the Patriots legend, was an All-AAC selection after catching 49 passes for 830 yards for Central Florida in 2019. His senior season lasted just four games because of injury.

“So, I really like those two guys,” said McDaniels. “I like their attitude [and] I like their mind-set. I think they’re improving their fundamentals and I know they’ll be ready to go if we need them.”

As for the hits that knocked Agholor and Harry out of the Colts game, McDaniels saw nothing malicious, saying both plays were of the “bang-bang” variety.

Agholor absorbed a shot to the head when Darius Leonard hit him square in the facemask a split-second after a 10-yard reception over the middle late in the third quarter. Harry took a helmet-to-helmet hit in the back of the head from Colts safety Andrew Sandejo. Both players were injured on the play.

“Our guys were coming back to the football, which we always try to teach them to do, and I thought they were doing a good job of that,” said McDaniels. “Both plays were kind of bang-bang plays. I would never stand up here and say that the officials’ job is an easy job on those plays because it’s very difficult to say, ‘Did he hit him with a shoulder? Did he hit him with this? Did they hit heads at all? Was it accidental? Was it on purpose?’ So, there’s a lot of things that happen in a short span of time on those two plays.”

If the plays were reviewable and the officials had the benefit of seeing the plays in slow motion, perhaps different conclusions could be made.

“Certainly, maybe if they review it they can say, ‘Hey, it was or wasn’t an illegal hit or what have you.’ I thought that Indy wasn’t doing anything egregious whatsoever. They were trying to go for the football in N’Keal’s case and they were trying to make a tackle in Nelly’s case,” said McDaniels. “It was a hard play and obviously I know our league is trying to legislate some of those hits that are, you know, really dangerous, out of the game. So, we try to always abide by whatever the rules are here and like I said, I don’t think either play was dirty. It was really close. Had they ruled it the other way, I would have said that makes sense. It would have been egregious to say that, either. But I understood that they were trying to make a judgment call in both situations and they get paid to do that and make those calls, we live with the results.’’

The Patriots had no new additions to the reserve/COVID-19 list … The team activated Dalton Keene from the COVID list, though the second-year tight end remains on injured reserve.

