Mikaela Shiffrin dominates giant slalom, regains overall World Cup lead

Known for being modest about her achievements, even Mikaela Shiffrin used a superlative Tuesday to describe her dominant win in a women’s World Cup giant slalom. “Very spectacular,” the Olympic champion said. Shiffrin won the first of two midweek races on the Emile Allais course, building on a big lead from the first run to finish .86 seconds ahead of Sara Hector of Sweden, who posted the fastest second-run time. The American was coming off a surprise appearance at a super-G in nearby Val d’Isère on Sunday, where she finished fifth. “Years and years of wanting to go there and we finally did it,” she said about the Val d’Isère race. “And to come here today, there was a big question on my mind if it was the right decision, and if it was going to be too much.” It certainly wasn’t too much on Tuesday. Shiffrin opened with a near-flawless opening run, and increased her lead over Hector to more than 1.5 seconds before avoiding risks in the final part of her second run. Michelle Gisin of Switzerland, who was second after the opening run, dropped to third place, 1.08 behind Shiffrin. Defending overall champion Petra Vlhova , who skipped the last three weekends of speed racing to focus on the technical events, finished fourth.

Major League Baseball payrolls dropped 4 percent in 2021 compared to the league’s last full season, and the $4.05 billion total was the lowest in a fully completed year since 2015. Falling payrolls have sparked the labor unrest that led to the sport’s first work stoppage in more than a quarter-century this month, when the collective bargaining agreement expired and owners locked out the players Dec. 2. Payrolls are down 4.6 percent from their record high of just under $4.25 billion in 2017, the first year of the just-expired CBA, according to information sent to clubs by the commissioner’s office and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday. Spending on big league players has not been this low since a $3.9 billion total in 2015. The Los Angeles Dodgers led baseball with a $262 million payroll in 2021, the second highest in major league history behind the franchise’s $291 million mark in 2015. The Dodgers were hit with a $32.65 million luxury tax bill Monday as the sport resumed penalizing big spenders after a one-season suspension of the tax due to the pandemic. San Diego was the only other club assessed a tax, charged $1.29 million after failing to make the playoffs with a roster led by Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Yu Darvish, Wil Myers, and Eric Hosmer. Five teams finished within $4 million of the $210 million threshold on payrolls as calculated for luxury tax purposes: Philadelphia ($209.4 million), the Yankees ($208.4 million), the Mets ($207.7 million), Boston ($207.6 million), and Houston ($206.6 million).

MISCELLANY

Ex-gymnastics coach wins appeal on Nassar-related conviction

The Michigan Court of Appeals overturned a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach’s conviction for lying to investigators about her knowledge of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. Kathie Klages was sentenced to 90 days in jail in August 2020 on felony and misdemeanor counts of lying to police about her knowledge of the former Olympic and MSU doctor’s sexual abuse. Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 175 years in prison after hundreds of women and girls accused him of decades of molestation under the guise of medical treatment. During Klages’ case, two women testified that in 1997 they told Klages that Nassar had sexually abused them, years before he was publicly accused in 2016. Larissa Boyce testified that as a 16-year-old she gathered up the courage to tell Klages what had happened just to have Klages hold up a piece of paper in front of her and say if she filed a report, there would be serious consequences. Klages maintained her innocence throughout, saying she could not remember a conversation with either of the girls in 1997.

Police raid Inter Milan offices as part of finances probe

Serie A champion Inter Milan was the latest club to have its offices raided by the finance police as part of the ongoing investigation into false accounting. Authorities had raided the offices of Juventus last month to gather information on player transfers and agent dealings between 2019 and this year. Inter said the documents requested from it were related to the sale of players in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. “The request was made by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office to verify that the relevant capital gains were correctly recorded in the accounts,” Inter said in a statement. “The club’s financial statements have been drawn up in compliance with the most rigorous accounting principles. “No Inter employee is being investigated,” the club added. “No charges have been made. As the statement released by the Public Prosecutor’s Office says, these are preliminary investigations.” The investigation centers on inflated valuations that allow players to move from one club to another for officially far more than they are worth. These capital gains are known as “plusvalenze” and are a form of false accounting. More clubs in Italy and in Europe are reportedly been investigated because of similar transfers.