Needham girls’ basketball has a great time with double-overtime victory over No. 8 Newton North

Needham (2-2) hung tight with the Tigers (1-2) throughout the Bay State Conference clash and used a two-minute spurt at the start of the second half to close a five-point deficit and shift momentum.

“It’s funny that we’ve been actually talking a lot about: Let’s just win these two minutes, and then we’ll focus on the next two minutes, and the next,” Rockets coach Amanda Sheehy said.

The Needham girls’ basketball team has processed its season in two-minute chunks. Though Tuesday’s matchup with No. 8 Newton North had a few extra, the Rockets stayed poised throughout a narrow contest and emerged with a 65-57 double-overtime victory on the road.

Advertisement

“That was kind of our mind-set going into the second half, is, ‘Let’s just win these first two minutes, and then we’ll take it from there,’” Sheehy said. “And they did.”

From there, the duel was on through regulation and two extra frames. At one point, Sheehy had the team make literal pinky-promises to rebound the ball and play with toughness. The lighthearted pep talk worked.

“We tried to almost add a little bit of humor to the huddles. That seemed to help,” Sheehy said.

Junior Talia Weinstock logged a career-high 18 points in the victory by relentlessly attacking the basket. Senior captain Alina Ouligian had 11 points, including 7 in the overtime periods. The Rockets snapped a brief two-game losing streak, which Sheehy says humbled her squad. Now they’re back on track.

“We spent a lot of time talking and defining what toughness is. ... We spent a lot of time after those losses, talking about what that means and what we need to do to be tougher so that that doesn’t happen,” Sheehy said. “That just proves that all that work that we did in the mental game paid off.”

Advertisement

Barnstable 49, New Bedford 41 — The Red Hawks (3-0) prevailed in the nonleague road battle with help from Olivia Gourdine, who amassed 16 points and 18 rebounds.

Bishop Feehan 59, Bridgewater-Raynham 36 — The No. 12 Shamrocks (3-0) soared to a 24-2 cushion and led 37-9 at halftime in halting a 14-game winning streak for the fifth-ranked Trojans (2-1). Camryn Fauria scored 15 points and grabbed 7 boards, and Lydia Mordarski netted 15 points and dished out 5 assists for Feehan.

Bishop Fenwick 68, Austin Prep 38 — Nasha Arnold (10 rebounds) led the Crusaders (3-1) with 17 points, and Maria Orfanos (3 steals) added 14 in the Catholic Central League clash.

Brighton 26, South Boston 16 — Senior captain Maryam Abbaz scored 16 points as the Bengals (1-2) picked up their first win of the season in the Boston City League.

Dover-Sherborn 60, Dedham 41 — The Raiders (1-2) picked up their first win of the season behind 17 points from Hana Skeary and 10 points apiece from Elliana Scalabrine and Reese O’Connell. Dedham senior Avery O’Connor scored 30 in the loss.

Dracut 72, Methuen 21 — Led by senior Cam Watkins (18 points) and junior Ashlee Talbot (16 points), the Middies (2-0) used a 50-point first half to defeat their Merrimack Valley Conference opponent.

Duxbury 46, Quincy 44 — Molly Donovan scored 17 points for the Green Dragons (3-1) in the Patriot League matchup.

East Boston 50, Charlestown 34 — Junior guard Isabella Munoz scored 21 points and junior guard Julianna Troville added 19 as the Jets (3-1) picked up the Boston City League victory.

Advertisement

Falmouth 42, Monomoy 31 — Freshman Hailey Lynch and senior Rachelle Andrade each scored 12 points for the Clippers (2-1) in the Cape & Islands win.

Hingham 58, Pembroke 46 — Perry Blasetti was 16 for 18 at the free throw line and scored 27 points to lead the visiting Harbormen (3-0) to the Patriot League victory.

Mashpee 51, St. John Paul II 35 — Behind 27 points and 7 assists from Amiyah Peters, the Falcons improved to 2-0 with a nonleague home victory.

Matignon 44, Cristo Rey 21 — Sophomore guard Isabella Lopez-Marin scored 10 points for the Warriors (4-0) in the Catholic Central Small matchup.

Middleborough 55, Abington 34 — Freshman Jessica Perry’s 12 points helped Middleboro stay unbeaten and move to 5-0 after the South Shore League clash.

Norwell 56, East Bridgewater 46 — Junior forward Grace Oliver scored 31 points in a dominant outing as the Clippers (4-0) earned a South Shore League win at home.

Plymouth North 60, Plymouth South 45 — Maeve Moriarty’s 20 points helped lift the Eagles (2-1) to victory in the Patriot League matchup of crosstown foes.

Rockland 43, Cohasset 32 — Julia Elie scored 19 points to propel the Bulldogs (3-1) to the South Shore League road win. Sydney Blaney added 13 points, 10 coming in the fourth quarter.

Scituate 79, Silver Lake 44 — Grace McNamara finished with 19 points and Grace Love added 16 points for the Sailors (2-2) in the Patriot League matchup.

St. Mary’s 79, Seacrest Country Day (Fla.) 31 — Junior guard Yirsy Queliz scored 21 points in the first half to help the Spartans (5-1) cruise to victory in Naples, Fla. Niya Morgan (13 points), Julianna Conte (10 points) and Bella Owumi (7 points) also contributed to the win.

Advertisement

Whitman-Hanson 53, Hanover 34 — Senior captain Lauren Dunn (20 points) hit drained six 3-pointers and junior Caity Leahy had 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals for the Panthers (3-0) in the Patriot League win.

Girls’ hockey

Canton 3, Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 2 — Audrey Cohen (2 goals) and Allie McCabe (goal, 2 assists) accounted for the scoring for the Bulldogs (1-1) in the Hockomock win. Senior goalie Sara Crimmins picked up her first varsity win.

Boys’ swimming

Acton-Boxborough 94, Chelmsford 89 — In the final event of the meet, A-B’s 400-yard freestyle relay of Andrew Lu, Will Tyrell, Dalton Luce and Sam King edged Declan Hughes, Henry Reitman, Nathaniel Murray and Connor Quirbach by .72 seconds to secure the victory. Quirbach, a senior captain, won the 100 and 200 freestyles for Chelmsford, and junior Nathaniel Murray took the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.

Wrestling

St. John’s Prep 52, Shawsheen 21 — Breadon Goes (106 pounds), Alex Schaeublin (113), Tyler Knox (126), Ryan DeSouza (145), Rawson Iwanicki (152), Ethan Barnes-Felix (160), Matt Mitchell (170), Zach Richardson (182), Jack Blizard (220), and Charlie Smith (285) recorded wins for the Eagles (8-0) in the nonleague victory.