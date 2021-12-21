NHL will reportedly pull its players out of Beijing Olympics

The NHL had until Jan. 10 to opt out of the Olympics without financial penalty “should COVID-19 conditions worsen or otherwise pose a threat to the health and safety of NHL Players,” according to the league, “or for any other reason that may warrant such a decision.”

After pulling out of the 2018 Games in PyeongChang, the NHL was set to make its grand return in Beijing. Last summer, the league and union collectively bargained to participate in the 2022 and ‘26 Games, with an out clause for 2022 if this NHL season was impacted by COVID-19.

The NHL and NHL Players Association agreed that their players will not participate in the upcoming Winter Olympics, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

The men’s Olympic hockey tournament will now likely resemble the 2018 version, which included a combination of amateurs (such as Scituate’s Ryan Donato, then playing for Harvard) and pros from leagues outside the NHL. The Olympic Athletes from Russia, stocked with players from the KHL, won gold in PyeongChang.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the NHL had postponed 50 games because of outbreaks, 45 in the previous eight days. Other than one game on the schedule — Tampa Bay at Vegas, slated for 10 p.m. Tuesday — the league was paused until Dec. 27, making the NHL the first North American pro sports league to suspend operations amid the rise of the Omicron variant. More than 130 players were in COVID protocol — some 18 percent of the league’s player workforce — and 24 teams had at least one player sidelined.

Regardless of context, it was a bummer to those at the top of the profession, the NHL players and coaches tapped to represent their countries in Beijing.

The Bruins were expected to send a sizable delegation to the Games, including Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron (Canada); Charlie McAvoy (US); David Pastrnak (Czechia); Linus Ullmark (Sweden); and Erik Haula (Finland). Before he had surgery last week to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, young defenseman Jakub Zboril was an option for the Czechs. Matt Grzelcyk had an outside chance of representing the Americans.

Before the season, Bruce Cassidy was named an assistant coach for Team Canada, under Lightning bench boss Jon Cooper, and Don Sweeney accepted a spot as an assistant to Team Canada general manager Doug Armstrong.

All of that Black and Gold group but Bergeron (2010, 2014) would have been first-time Olympians.

Speaking to reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday, Cassidy acknowledged the ongoing chatter that the NHL and the players could pull the plug. It was unclear what players would do if they tested positive in China, and were mandated to remain under quarantine for three or more weeks. They could miss NHL paychecks if stuck there as the rest of the league resumed play.

“Fingers crossed, but yes, I’ve heard the rumblings,” Cassidy said. “I’d be very disappointed. I’ve never been — as most people haven’t. I was really looking forward to it. It doesn’t matter where it was going to be — it was just the whole environment of the Olympics, being around the best athletes of the world in every sport.”

It was expected the NHL would use the February break set aside for the All-Star Game and Olympics — Feb. 3-22 — to reschedule some or all of the games recently postponed. Many arenas in use by NHL teams have booked other events for that time, though the league reportedly asked they not do so.

TD Garden’s calendar in that stretch lists a show by comedian Trevor Noah (Feb. 4), the Beanpot semifinals and final (Feb. 7 and 14) , Celtics games (Feb. 11, 13, and 16), and concerts by Chris Tomlin & United (Feb. 12), Dua Lipa (Feb. 18), Tool (Feb. 19), and Billie Eilish (Feb. 20).

The NHL also could extend the regular season beyond its current end date of April 29. That would come as relief to the Bruins, who have had four games postponed: at Montreal (Dec. 18) and Ottawa (Dec. 19), and home dates against Carolina (Dec. 21) and Colorado (Dec. 23). The Bruins had a late start to the season (Oct. 16, five days after the first puck drop) and played a league-low 14 games in the first six weeks of the season.

Beginning Dec. 27, they will have 104 days left in the NHL regular season to play their remaining 56 games.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.