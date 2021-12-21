No. 4 Andover boys’ basketball rises to occasion, knocks off No. 3 Central Catholic

“It sets the season off to a good tone,” the 6-foot-9-inch Cammann said. “We proved to ourselves that we are a good team. Before this, we knew conceptually we were but now we’ve tested it.”

Aidan Cammann scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, point guard Ryan MacLellan added 18 points, and No. 4 Andover took control in the second quarter and secured a 62-57 win over the third-ranked Raiders in an early season showdown between a pair of Merrimack Valley Conference and Division 1 powers in Lawrence.

With four starters returning from last year’s 11-1 team, the Andover boys’ basketball team has high expectations for the 2021-22 season. A season-opening road win Tuesday night against rival Central Catholic gave the Warriors some reassurance and an extra jolt of confidence.

Before the game, coach Dave Fazio reminded his team that pressure is a privilege. The Warriors started slow in front of a packed crowd at Central’s Memorial Gymnasium, but flipped the game in the second quarter.

With the Raiders leading 19-12 after one, Andover outscored the hosts 22-10 in the second frame and never trailed again. MacLellan, a junior and three-year starter, fueled the run with a pair of transition layups before crossing up a defender and nailing a step-back 3-pointer that ignited the Andover crowd.

Cammann’s twin tower, 6-7 Logan Satlow (12 points, 7 rebounds), converted a turnaround jumper at the halftime horn and Andover took a 34-29 lead into the break.

“We made a switch defensively going to man and I thought we did a really good job changing up the tempo,” Fazio said. “We had some steals and run-outs and I thought we relaxed a little bit.”

Central (1-1) spent the second half trying to claw back from the deficit. A layup from returning Globe All-Scholastic Xavier McKenzie (18 points, 12 rebounds) cut the Andover lead to 51-48 with six minutes remaining.

But the Warriors responded. Cammann found sophomore Danny Resendiz for a left-wing triple before MacLellan silenced the Central crowd with a straightaway 3-pointer and a commanding 57-48 lead.

“Ryan’s a gutty kid and he lives for this stuff,” Fazio said.

Andover held Central to 20-of-64 shooting (31%) from the field and 8 of 38 (21%) from the 3-point line. The Warriors beat Central Catholic twice during the regular season last year, but lost the third meeting, 39-37, in the MVC Cup title game.

Tuesday’s win provided revenge, and Andover also hopes it serves as a building block moving forward.

“It will help us against the harder teams and the better teams because this was a challenge for us” MacLellan said. “It’s a good start and it gives us a lot of confidence.”

Central Catholic's Domenic Malvey (22) goes up for a layup in front of Andover's Logan Satlow (left) and Aidan Cammann. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Abington 72, Middleborough 58 — Tommy Fanara’s 25 points and Antwonne Graham Jr.’s 21 points carried the Green Wave (2-0) to a South Shore League win. Jeremiah Ismeus posted a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double, and Dasean Leggett scored 9 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the victory.

Apponequet 55, Somerset Berkley 51 — Junior Josh Keller led the Lakers (1-2) with 20 points and also grabbed 5 rebounds in their South Coast Conference win. Sophomore Nate Levesque recorded 12 points and 14 boards to earn a double-double.

Archbishop Williams 74, O’Bryant 68 — Junior guard Josh Campbell (37 points, 16 rebounds) led the Bishops (3-0) in the nonconference overtime win. Senior forward Kevin Hamilton chipped in 23 points, a career high.

Bishop Fenwick 74, Austin Prep 62 — Jason Romans was dominant with 24 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists and 8 steals for the No. 20 Crusaders (2-0) in their Catholic Central League win. Mike Yentin fired in 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Che Hanks tallied 20 points.

Cambridge 67, Wayland 23 — Senior guard Aiden Olivier fired home 16 points for the No. 16 Falcons (4-0) in their Dual County League win.

Cathedral 70, Arlington Catholic 63 — A double-double from Anthony Coke (20 points, 10 rebounds) powered the Panthers (1-2) to the Catholic Central League win.

Dover-Sherborn 50, Dedham 43 — The Raiders (3-1) had three scorers in double figures, led by Junior Luke Rinaldi and sophomore Brian Olson (both with 15) in a Tri-Valley League win.

Duxbury 42, Quincy 38 — Trevor Jones scored 13 points for the Green Dragons (1-1) in the Patriot League contest. Alex Barrow tallied 9 points for Duxbury.

Everett 73, Malden 50 — Steven Cordero (24 points) and John Monexant (20 points) carried the visiting Crimson Tide (3-1) to the Greater Boston League win.

Falmouth 45, Monomoy 31 — The Clippers (1-2) were led by Jack Watson (23 points), who was 7 for 7 at the free throw line in a Cape & Islands League win.

Mashpee 56, St. John Paul II 33 — Otis Longman’s 17-point performance led the Falcons (2-1) to the comfortable nonleague win.

Medfield 64, Westwood 61 — Kevin Cronin registered 24 points and 8 rebounds in the Tri-Valley League win for the Warriors (2-0). Caleb Lawson scored 16 points and secured 9 rebounds for Medfield, and Brendan Lawless chipped in with 12 points and 6 assists.

North Quincy 58, Marshfield 50 — Junior guard Nate Caldwell (12 points, 5 rebounds), senior guard Nikko Mortel (10 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists), and sophomore forward Daithi Quinn (8 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists) led the Red Raiders (2-1) to the Patriot League win.

Norton 54, Medway 40 — Justin Marando scored a game-high 29 points for the Lancers (4-0) in the Tri-Valley League matchup.

Randolph 52, Milton 33 — Lenny Tangiashaka (13 points), Isaiah Michel (10 points) and Camden Rainford (10 points) led the Blue Devils (1-1) in the nonleague win.

Rockland 53, Cohasset 46 — Senior Tremaine Perryman’s 22-point performance propelled the Bulldogs (1-2) to their first South Shore League win of the season. Senior Conor Leavitt registered 15 points for Rockland.

Sandwich 77, Nantucket 71 — Sean Lansing’s 36-point performance helped lead the Blue Knights (2-0) to the Cape & Islands League win. Logan Murphy netted 15 points for Sandwich.

Scituate 84, Silver Lake 60 — Senior Sam Benning propelled the undefeated Sailors (4-0) to the Patriot League win with 20 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Keegan Sullivan recorded 16 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds, and senior Johnny Kinsley put up 15 points.

Shawsheen 65, Minuteman 62 — Senior Cam Pontes tallied 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 steals for the Rams (3-1) in their Commonwealth Athletic Conference win. Junior Mavrick Bourdeau added 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and senior Jeff Kelly scored 15 points.

Snowden 56, Lowell Catholic 51 — Senior Omari Brooks and junior Darius Tyler-Best each scored 17 points for the Cougars (2-0), and senior Maquise Miller added 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists in the nonleague win.

Walpole 56, Wellesley 43 — Senior captain Louie Jennings racked up 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Timberwolves in the Bay State Conference win.

Whitman-Hanson 72, Hanover 53 — Senior Amari Jamison scored 31 points and senior captain Ryan Vallancourt chipped in 11 to help the host Panthers (2-1) win the Patriot League matchup.