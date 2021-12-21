British court orders Dubai ruler to pay over $700 million in custody settlement

The documents detail a custody settlement, dated Nov. 19, that appears to be one of the largest in British history, equivalent to about $734 million. The settlement also appears to resolve a two-year court battle between Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, who fled to London in 2019, seeking political asylum and a divorce.

LONDON — London’s High Court has ordered the ruler of Dubai to pay his former wife and their two children more than 554 million pounds, according to court documents released Tuesday that said he posed “grave risk” to their safety.

Lawyers representing Mohammed and Princess Haya did not immediately return requests for comment Tuesday.

The princess’s flight from Dubai, the largest city of the United Arab Emirates, followed failed efforts to leave by two of Mohammed’s daughters from another marriage, Sheikha Shamsa and Sheikha Latifa.

Mohammed’s representatives have denied that the women are being held against their will.

In October, court documents revealed that Mohammed had used high-tech software purchased from an Israeli company to hack the cellphones of his former wife, two of her attorneys, and three other associates.

In the court documents made public this week, Judge Philip Moor cited the hacking and “his kidnapping of Sheikha Shamsa and Sheikha Latifa,” among other factors, in saying that Mohammed “constitutes a grave risk” to the princess and their children.

Moor said Haya and the children, given their status, would have required security in any event, but he emphasized that “they are particularly vulnerable and need watertight security to ensure their continued safety and security in this country.”

The judge added that Haya was not asking “for an award for herself other than for security” and compensation for items she had lost as a result of the end of her marriage.

The court ordered Mohammed to make a lump-sum payment of 251.5 million pounds, or $330 million to Haya, who was the most visible of the sheikh’s reported six wives. Documents said the money was to go toward the upkeep of her British homes, future security, and what she was owed for jewelry and racehorses.

Mohammed must also pay more than 3 million pounds for the education of the couple’s two children, plus about 10 million pounds in arrears, the court documents said.

The payments will be guaranteed through a 290 million-pound security held by HSBC Bank. The final sum of more than half a billion pounds was significantly less than the 1.4 billion pounds attorneys for Princess Haya had requested in October, court documents said.

The divorce case of Haya and Mohammad has provided glimpses into the lives of Dubai’s royalty, one of the world’s wealthiest royal families. After Haya, originally from Jordan, left her husband in 2019, he began publishing his romantic anguish online, in Arabic and English.

“O sweetheart, there’s nothing more to say. / Your deathly silence has worn me out,” he wrote in one poem posted on his official website at the time. “You no longer have a place with me,” said another. “I don’t care if you live or die.”

By July 2019, Haya had asked a London court for custody of the couple’s two children and a nonmolestation order protecting her from violence or harassment.

Last year, Haya raised the abduction allegations before Britain’s High Court as part of the custody case, as well as the hacking. In the judgment in a British civil court case, a judge ruled that agents of Mohammed, using software known as Pegasus and sold by the Israel-based NSO Group, had carried out surveillance of several people.

Those people included a lawyer, Fiona Shackleton, who is also a baroness and a sitting member of the House of Lords — potentially creating tension in the close relationship between Britain and the United Arab Emirates, which includes Dubai.