Brockton’s Fuller Craft Museum taps Erin McGough as executive director

The museum, which exhibits works of contemporary craft including glasswork, ceramics, and outdoor sculpture, opened its doors in 1969. It is located about 25 miles south of Boston near the South Shore, where McGough lives.

After more than seven years as executive director at the Duxbury Rural and Historical Society, McGough will take the helm at Fuller Craft Museum on Jan. 3. She succeeds Denise LeBlanc, who departed the museum in October after three years as executive director and now serves in an advisory capacity. Beth McLaughlin, chief curator and artistic director, was the interim director.

Fuller Craft Museum in Brockton announced Tuesday the appointment of Erin McGough as its new executive director following a monthslong, nationwide search.

“It was really exciting to have an opportunity open up that would not only serve such a great museum organization, but serve the community that I live in, as well,” said McGough in a phone interview.

Before the Duxbury Rural and Historical Society, McGough worked at the Concord Museum and the New Bedford Whaling Museum. Although the Duxbury institution is structured differently than the Fuller Craft Museum — the former comprises several historic properties as well as museum collections and more than 150 acres of conserved land — McGough said she sees both as being in service of storytelling.

“It’s all about human expression and human initiatives,” she said.

The open executive director position was announced in June, with chair of the board of directors Annie Rosen leading the search committee. The nonprofit executive search firm Development Guild assisted in recruiting McGough.

“Our first priority was really around operational capability,” said Rosen. “Although the Duxbury Historical Society is a smaller organization in terms of staff and budget, it’s also a lot more complex in terms of the number of facilities that need to be managed.”

One of McGough’s bigger upcoming projects will be crafting the museum’s next strategic plan after the current one expires at the end of 2022. McGough will be “the key intermediary” between the staff and the 14-person board as the strategic planning process gets underway, Rosen said.

McGough will also be involved in fund-raising for the museum, which she said is in a “great, stable position” despite the pandemic.

Four long-term exhibits are currently on view at Fuller Craft Museum, with two more to debut in January. As for future exhibits, McGough said the curatorial team is skilled at “responding to the community, responding to conversations, responding to the art world and to the craft world.”

Other museum programming includes art-making workshops and school programs. Community engagement, McGough said, is a priority of hers as she steps into this new role.

“I spent a number of years with that question of relevancy — how do you make cultural organizations relevant to the world today?” she said. “What can you have a conversation about? What resonates with the community at large, as well as the community that’s very close to home?”

