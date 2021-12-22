Compressing 16 billion years into 45 minutes (there’s a 90-minute version, too) in ‘Voyage of Time’

The dinosaurs are back in Malick’s mystifying documentary “ Voyage of Time: The IMAX Experience ” (2016) — not to mention the Big Bang, the Big Crunch, and a poetic, sometimes sophomoric voice-over by “Tree of Life” star Brad Pitt. The unnerving cosmic material seen in “Tree of Life” is extended into a phantasmagoria exploring the beginning and end of the universe, all 14 billion years of it compressed into 45 minutes (there is also a 2016 non-IMAX feature, narrated by Cate Blanchett, running 90 minutes).

One of the rare cute scenes in a Terrence Malick film occurs in “Tree of Life” (2011) in a CGI sequence when a Troodon, a nasty-looking raptor, spares the life of its prey, an adorable, doe-eyed, baby Parasaurolophus. This moment marks, according to the filmmaker, the birth of empathy, love, and consciousness.

This would have worked better had Malick withheld some of the more portentous voice-over commentary, cutting such breathy, pause-broken utterances as “The earth … our home” or “Why is there something rather than nothing?” These detract from the often-stunning images backed, like Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968), by an elegant soundtrack, here featuring passages from Bach’s Mass in B minor, Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, and works by the Estonian Minimalist composer Arvo Pärt and jazz pianist Keith Jarrett.

From "Voyage of Time." MUBI

Meanwhile, Pitt ponders the deep questions (“When did dust … become life?”) that might intrigue stoned undergrads in a dorm room. Given the G rating, the recurrent images of children playing, and the financing credit from the Knights of Columbus, they are probably intended as the kind of quasi-religious queries kids baffle their parents with. Like parents, the film doesn’t have answers. Nonetheless it leaves one with a tremulous sense of awe and a feeling that things are going to be OK.

Not that Malick skips the dark parts. There’s a scene in which a primitive life form is swallowed by a transparent predator; the struggle evokes genuine pathos. The first appearance of death is rendered by a giant ovum-like entity invaded by hundreds of sperm-like swimmers and collapsing into smoky black fragments. Like Kubrick, Malick features a “Dawn of Man” sequence in which early humans with spears steal an ostrich egg and later turn their spears against one another. In lieu of Kubrick’s famous bone/space station match cut, Malick offers a scene in which a primitive man gazes at his face reflected in a puddle — the birth perhaps of self-consciousness.

“Voyage” doesn’t stray far from scientific legitimacy — the credits at the end include an impressive line-up of experts headed by the film’s chief scientific adviser, Andrew Knoll, Fisher professor of natural history at Harvard. Images are taken from the Hubble Space Telescope, NASA interplanetary space probes, and the Solar Dynamic Observatory (a satellite observing the sun). Other footage is more mundane, if no less impressive, such as a dung beetle crossing the desert or a flock of seabirds plunging into the ocean — a geometrically patterned optical conundrum like an M.C. Escher print.

From "Voyage of Time." MUBI

So how does this film differ from the standard science documentary from “Nova” or the BBC? In one way, perhaps, because of its lack of educational rigor. Nobody will pass a quiz in cosmology based on what can be gleaned here. Computers contrive images of the primordial past and the apocalyptic future that are spectacular if speculative. According to the production notes, seat-of-the-pants ingenuity — liquids and gases filmed at high speed, marmalade dropped in glycerin, road flares in boiling water — is employed to capture some elusive, unknowable phenomenon.

Though these effects look at times like the world’s greatest lava lamp, more often they aspire to the artistic achievements of painters as disparate as Odilon Redon and Caspar David Friedrich. The film’s effort to leap from the known to the imagined, achieved by the juxtaposition of images or within a single frame, merges poetry and science to approach the visionary.

“Voyage of Time: The IMAX Experience” can be seen on MUBI. Go to mubi.com/films/voyage-of-time-an-imax-documentary.

