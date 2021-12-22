Natasha Rothwell is ready to be the lead of her own rom-com

“That moment is so real and it’s because of Natasha. She’s a powerhouse,” said Amy Aniobi, who directed the episode and was the head writer and executive producer of “Insecure.”

Rothwell was in character, but she knew it was one of their last hugs before the hit show that changed her life wrapped for good.

LOS ANGELES — In one of the last scenes of “Insecure,” Issa, Molly, Kelli, and Tiffany are having a girls night-in when one of them gets a little emotional and they all come in for a hug. Kelli, played by Natasha Rothwell, bursts into tears and shouts, “The [expletive] I’m crying for?!”

But as the “Insecure” chapter of Rothwell’s life comes to a close, she’s writing many more. In “The White Lotus,” Rothwell stood out among an ensemble cast who all put in stellar performances. Rothwell wrote a romantic comedy with herself in mind to play the lead, and she sealed a major deal with ABC Signature to develop new projects for television. She also began filming the secretive, big budget “Wonka” in London alongside Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, and Sally Hawkins.

All of that in one year.

“It’s crazy,” Rothwell recently told the Associated Press on a video chat from London. “I could not have predicted this moment or what ‘Insecure’ has done to bring me to this moment. I used to sort of like, roll my eyes every time Taylor Swift was all, ‘Aw shucks, really, me?’ And now I get it because I feel that way constantly.”

She’s particularly excited about a show she’s writing and starring in as part of the deal with ABC/Disney. “It’s one of the things that’s been in my heart for some time,” she said. The show will be the culmination of everything Rothwell learned on “Insecure” as a writer, actor, producer and, for the first time this past year, director.

Part of that means creating an inclusive writers room, opportunities for female directors, and representing all people, including those with disabilities and the LGBTQ community. Rothwell also wants the show to bring attention to the issues she cares most about, like bodily autonomy and voting.

Shining a light on disenfranchisement, police brutality, and other issues is important to Rothwell as a Black woman in the world.

“I was actually at lunch the other day and, you know, had a bit of racism done to me,” she said, adding that the experience happened at a London restaurant. “If he knew who I was, maybe my experience would be different, but even that is disgusting — where you need to be a person of color of note for me to give deference versus you’re a human and you’re just trying to order food."

It's part of the reason she dreams of starring in a rom-com, so that audiences can see a curvy Black woman be the center of her own story — without those qualities being plot points.

“All women of color, I think, oftentimes in rom-coms, are the prop, they’re the best friend, they’re the nurse, they’re the wise, sage person that’s going to tell you how to find your love,” she said. “And so to put out a plus-size woman of color at the center of the story is important.”



