A tiny Watertown spot features four superb Thai chicken and rice entrees

The Back Story Sarun Arread, who comes from Thailand, is one of four partners in this venture. One partner owns Thai Bar Shi in Weymouth, where Arread also worked. They wanted a very simple menu here, so that’s what they offer: Four Thai chicken and rice entrees with a bowl of daikon soup for under $13.

Why The restaurant replaces Matilda’s Sandwich Shoppe and from the outside looks like a happy place, even before you go inside and find out that it really is.

Where to What Da Chick, a tiny spot near The Arsenal on the Charles in Watertown. You can’t miss the bright yellow storefront, which faces Arlington Street, painted with a fetching chicken.

The Spicy Chick rice at What Da Chick in Watertown. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

What to Eat The most well-known of the four entrees is juicy poached chicken, khao man gai, a Thai version of Hainanese Chicken Rice, known all over Southeast Asia. It comes with sweet chile sauce. Fried and crispy chicken, which is deliciously crunchy, is common Thai street food, served with sweet chile sauce. Also on the menu is a spicy chicken, very crisp with hot lime dressing, and roast chicken with a burnished skin, served with lemon tamarind sauce. The rice is aromatic with ginger and the clear bowl of broth, which makes you feel better at the first sip, comes with two scalloped daikon triangles. Everything at What Da Chick is perfectly cooked and very flavorful. You can get a mix of the chicken dishes in a family-size serving and other than that, there are a couple of salads, including seaweed, and a few appetizers. Crispy wings will knock you out.

The Roasted Chick rice at What Da Chick. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

What to Drink Thai iced tea and coffee, hot green tea, and an unusual dark red roselle juice, made from a variety of hibiscus. The juice is similar to cranberry, served over ice, and very refreshing.

The Takeaway The giant smiling chick on the front of the shop, dressed in a hat that resembles an Easter bonnet, with a bouquet of flowers in her hand, is pointing to the entrance with one hand and a starburst with the other. You can’t help but smile. Service is very friendly and efficient and you can take out or dine at one of the 20 seats in a room adjacent to the entrance/ordering room. Everything here is small, except the portions, the flavors, and the welcome. 1 Crawford St., Watertown, 617-744-6336, www.whatdachick.net





