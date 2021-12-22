Amazon’s AWS restores service after third outage in a month

Amazon.com’s online services business suffered at least its third outage in the past month, knocking a number of websites offline, but service was restored by Wednesday morning.

Users of Amazon Web Services began reporting network connectivity problems at its US-East-Region 1 facility in Northern Virginia around 7:35 a.m. New York time Wednesday, and technicians began addressing the problem in less than an hour. Normal service was restored before 10 a.m., according to Amazon's service health dashboard.