Lab project near Somerville’s Union Square lines up financing

Another big lab project is poised to launch in the Cambridge-Somerville borderlands just south of Union Square. Developers of 808 Windsor, which is part of the Boynton Yards complex, have lined up a $246 million loan from Arkansas-based Bank OZK to begin construction, according to real estate firm JLL, which brokered the transaction. The 11-story, 353,000 square foot building sits in Somerville, next to the Union Square Green Line station which will open next year. It’ll be the second building at the six-building, 1.3 million square foot Boynton Yards to raise financing and begin construction without tenants — a sign of confidence in the booming market for lab and life science space. The first, about a block away at 101 South Street, was fully leased earlier this year by venture capital firm Flagship Pioneering, for four of its portfolio companies. Flagship holds an option to lease 300,000 square feet elsewhere at Boynton Yards, which is being developed by Leggat McCall and private equity firm DLJ Real Estate Capital Partners. — TIM LOGAN

Online education firm Skllsoft buying rival Codeacademy for $525 million

Nashua, N.H.-based Skillsoft, which offers online education programs aimed at businesses, is acquiring rival Codecademy for $525 million. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022. Codeacademy, based in New York, has focused on offering free courses on computer programming-related topics, while Skillsoft has developed a broader array of courses on everything from marketing and compliance to cybersecurity. Skillsoft said it has 46 million individual course users versus 40 million at Codeacademy. The acquisition follows Skillsoft’s merger with a special purpose acquisition company in June. One year earlier, Skillsoft declared bankruptcy due to a pandemic-induced revenue crash and quickly reorganized while shedding most of its debt load. On Wednesday, shares of Skillsoft dropped 2 percent, leaving the stock down 8 percent for the year. ― AARON PRESSMAN

Blue Cross sues Regeneron over sales of eye treatment

The largest private health insurer in the state has sued Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in Boston federal court, accusing the Tarrytown, N.Y.-based drug maker of illegally propping up sales of its eye treatment Eylea. Boston-based Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts claims Regeneron has maintained market dominance in the treatment for age-related macular degeneration by transferring funds to a charity called Chronic Disease Fund Inc., with CDF covering out-of-pocket costs for Eylea but not for competing, less costly drugs. To date, the insurer says it has paid more than $100 million to cover patients’ costs for Eylea, a drug that generated nearly $5 billion in revenue for Regeneron in 2020 alone. Regeneron already faces similar litigation from United Healthcare and from the US attorney’s office in Massachusetts; the company is one of several drug makers that have been accused of using charities to help cover copayments and hold onto market share. A spokesman for Blue Cross Blue Shield declined to comment, and a spokesman for Regeneron couldn’t be reached for comment. ― JON CHESTO

Intel taking heat in China over its position on labor

Intel Corp. is facing criticism in China after it asked suppliers not to use Xinjiang labor or products, threatening to ensnare the US chipmaker in a dispute over human rights in the far western Chinese region. Users on the Twitter-like Weibo service this week posted a letter sent by Intel in December that said it is required to ensure its supply chain didn’t employ labor or procure goods and services sourced in Xinjiang. The nationalist news site Guancha accused the chipmaker of siding with Western governments, which have imposed restrictions on products from the region. A hashtag on the topic has generated more than 250 million views on Weibo. Intel’s stance on Xinjiang isn’t new: the chipmaker’s corporate responsibility report released earlier this year said due diligence checks showed it didn’t use any labor or source goods or services from the region. The chipmaker, which derived more than a quarter of its 2020 revenue from China, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Foreign companies operating in China are finding it increasingly difficult to strike a balance as they try to maintain access to its huge market without ignoring concerns in their home nations. Western governments including the United States have accused Beijing of imposing forced labor in Xinjiang, including in the cotton industry, and imposed sanctions over the alleged human rights abuses. China has said the allegations are unfounded and retaliated with sanctions of its own. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

Supply chain problems are dimming some Christmas displays

The plump penguins with winter scarves were aglow, as was virtually the entire exterior of Leonard Mosley’s house in Del City, Okla. He had accumulated enough lights over 15 years of holiday decorating to spell “Merry Christmas” and “Happy Birthday Jesus” in cursive across his roof and a fence. He estimates that he has invested more than $3,000 in his setup, and yet it was not enough. “I’m out here hunting for lights,” said Mosley, 59, as he searched the aisles of a Walmart this month for blue bulbs. He left empty-handed, joining many holiday home decorators who are struggling to find supplies amid the global supply chain crisis, a lingering disruption that has not spared those who obsessively turn their homes into illuminated wonderlands each December. This month, retail experts said, evidence of the supply chain upheaval could be seen in the picked-over decoration aisles in stores and on websites warning customers of the limited inventory for certain holiday staples. Items in short supply include inflatable Santas on motorcycles, red and green twinkling lights, and the computer chips that make neighborhood displays flicker to the beat of holiday songs. The shortage has created a frenzy of last-minute hunting for items that are now either impossible to find or much more expensive. The National Retail Federation estimates that the average consumer will spend $231 this year on non-gift holiday purchases, including food, cards, and decorations, up from $215 in 2018. ― NEW YORK TIMES

Airline capacity expected to increase next year, along with fares

A rebound in global airline capacity should accelerate in the second half of next year, but trans-Atlantic traffic likely won’t return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023, according to an aviation consulting firm. Additionally, airfares are poised to rise significantly next year, owing to higher costs from labor and addressing environmental issues, “plus the need for airlines to rebuild their balance sheets,” said Richard Evans, a senior consultant at Cirium. The UK firm released its 2022 aviation forecast on Wednesday. Airlines borrowed heavily in 2020 to withstand the downturn from the pandemic, with traffic declining more than 80 percent in most markets. Globally, Cirium predicts that airline capacity as measured by seat miles per kilometer will rise 47 percent next year, putting the industry back at its 2015 levels for the year. For North America, the company forecasts a 37 percent increase in 2022, due to the large US domestic recovery already underway this year. Global airline capacity is ending this year 31 percent below 2019, Cirium said, though domestic markets in China and the United States have surpassed pre-pandemic levels. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS

