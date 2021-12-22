TikTok rival Triller agrees to merge with Mass. company SeaChange

Triller, a social-video platform, agreed to a merger with SeaChange International Inc. in a move that will take the smaller rival to TikTok public.

The transaction will value Triller at about $5 billion -- a four-fold increase over its recent valuation of $1.25 billion, according to PitchBook. It’s expected to close in the first quarter, the companies said in a statement Wednesday.

The deal links up Triller with a publicly held company, letting it bypass an initial public offering. SeaChange describes itself as a provider of video delivery, advertising and streaming platforms. The Boston-area company is led by Chief Executive Officer Pete Aquino, a telecom veteran who previously ran RCN Corp.