US opens probe into Tesla letting drivers play video games

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — The US has opened a formal investigation into Tesla allowing drivers to play video games on a center touch screen while its vehicles are moving.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 580,000 electric cars and SUVs from model years 2017 through 2022.

It comes after the agency received a complaint that Teslas equipped with “gameplay functionality” allow gaming to be enabled on the screens while vehicles are being driven.