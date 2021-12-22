Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Two marbled godwits continued at Forest Beach in Chatham.

Recent sightings (through Dec. 14) as reported to Mass Audubon.

At Race Point in Provincetown sightings included a sooty shearwater, 23 common murres, 600 razorbills, 30 black-legged kittiwakes, and 5 Iceland gulls.

Reports from West Dennis included 14 ruddy turnstones, a purple sandpiper, 2 black-bellied plovers, a lesser black-backed gull, and 2 snowy owls.

Other sightings around the Cape included a Northern goshawk in West Barnstable, 2 American bitterns in Eastham, 2 harlequin ducks at Nauset Beach in Orleans, a semipalmated plover at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, and Baltimore Orioles in Sandwich, Barnstable, Orleans, and Eastham.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



