An unusual discovery made at a local police station

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

LOOK AT THIS RELIC

The police chief in Sharon made an interesting discovery in the town’s public safety building. There, behind an evidence locker, Chief Donald Brewer found an old police department form that was a permit “to perform work on the Lord’s Day.” The permit was good for one day only, and was issued under the provisions of Chapter 136, Section 9 of the Massachusetts General Laws. In case you didn’t know, Chapter 136 contains what are known as “blue laws” that state Sundays are “a common day of rest” and that business and other activities are restricted from happening on that day — unless you have the proper permits. One of the many restrictions outlined in Chapter 136 is that “whoever on Sunday is present at or engages in dancing, except folk or square dancing, or any game, sport, fair, exposition, play, entertainment or public diversion” that charges money and has not been permitted can be punished by a fine of not more than $50. We wonder: How many of these permits were issued back in the day? And why was folk dancing and square dancing allowed ... but other kinds were not? So many questions.