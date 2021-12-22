An unusual discovery made at a local police station

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.
LOOK AT THIS RELIC
The police chief in Sharon made an interesting discovery in the town’s public safety building. There, behind an evidence locker, Chief Donald Brewer found an old police department form that was a permit “to perform work on the Lord’s Day.” The permit was good for one day only, and was issued under the provisions of Chapter 136, Section 9 of the Massachusetts General Laws. In case you didn’t know, Chapter 136 contains what are known as “blue laws” that state Sundays are “a common day of rest” and that business and other activities are restricted from happening on that day — unless you have the proper permits. One of the many restrictions outlined in Chapter 136 is that “whoever on Sunday is present at or engages in dancing, except folk or square dancing, or any game, sport, fair, exposition, play, entertainment or public diversion” that charges money and has not been permitted can be punished by a fine of not more than $50. We wonder: How many of these permits were issued back in the day? And why was folk dancing and square dancing allowed ... but other kinds were not? So many questions.
When SPD moved into the new Public Safety Building in 2017 Chief Brewer found this unusual police permit form (Front and back) behind an evidence locker. I wonder what year they were used in the history of SPD? I bet some Sharon historians know. pic.twitter.com/FxLX2yXBK0— Sharonmapolice (@SharonMAPolice) December 8, 2021
WATCH YOUR LUG NUTS
Advertisement
Police in Rockland recently alerted residents about a weird phenomenon that had been happening around town. Police spread the word on social media that they had received several reports of people finding lug nuts loosened on their vehicles (FYI, lug nuts are an important piece of hardware that secure the wheels). Residents were told to check their wheels before driving, and to report any suspicious activity to the Rockland Police Department at 781-878-1212.
Advertisement
PUMPKIN MYSTERY
At 2:34 p.m. Dec. 8, Saugus police received a call about suspicious activity at a home on Burrill Street. According to the log entry, a resident reported that “someone is leaving pumpkins on her property.” An officer spoke with the caller and the incident was logged.
‘ROLLING THROUGH THE NEIGHBORHOOD’
At 4:18 p.m. Dec. 5, Peabody police received a call from a person who reported suspicious activity on Paul Avenue. According to the log entry, the caller told police that a silver Honda Civic had been “rolling through the neighborhood” and had made the rounds anywhere from three to five times. Police responded to the call and determined that there was nothing to worry about, it was just a parent teaching a child to drive.
SPLASH DOWN
At 11:06 a.m. Oct. 16, Wilmington police got a call from a woman on McDonald Road who reported that her Ring security camera picked up video footage that showed a green late model Toyota Camry pulling into the neighborhood and an occupant from the vehicle knocking over two porta-potties. The vehicle then drove away. Police viewed the footage, which showed a vehicle appearing at 2:57 a.m. and a passenger getting out of the vehicle. The log entry stated that the vehicle couldn’t be made out on the footage, and the homeowner contacted the porta-potty company.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.