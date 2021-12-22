Anne Emerman, champion of disability rights, dies at 84

It also reflected her determination. Emerman forced the city to spend $10 million to make polling places accessible to people with disabilities, one of many actions that put her at the forefront of the disability rights movement in New York City.

Her answer reflected her belief that unless people with disabilities could show up at the ballot box and be seen as voters, they would be ignored by politicians.

Anne Emerman, a lifelong New York City activist for the civil rights of people with disabilities, was particularly outspoken about voting rights. Asked in 1991 why, if she couldn’t get to her polling place, she couldn’t just vote by absentee ballot, she replied: “I am not absent, I am not on vacation, I am part of my community.”

Advertisement

She died at 84 on Nov. 3 at a hospital in Manhattan. Her daughter, Amy, said the cause was pneumonia, noting that Emerman, who contracted polio at the age of 7 in 1944 and had used a wheelchair for the rest of her life, had been struggling with complications of post-polio syndrome.

For decades, Emerman used an array of tools, including class-action lawsuits, acts of civil disobedience and sheer determination, to open up transportation, housing and public toilets to people with disabilities.

“She came along at a time in the late ’70s when the institutional framework of the city’s modern disability rights movement was being formed,” Warren Shaw, a historian of disability activism in the city, said in a phone interview.

Her legacy, he said, is in “many, many small victories,” down to having traffic intersections made accessible to people with low vision and persuading small commercial businesses, such as delicatessens and drugstores, to replace the short steps at their entryways with ramps.

One of her most far-reaching accomplishments was successfully lobbying for the passage in 1987 of a law that required all new or renovated buildings in New York City — except one- and two-family homes — to be accessible to people in wheelchairs. She considered accessibility a “moral imperative,” regardless of cost.

Advertisement

From 1990-94, she served as director of what had been called the New York City Mayor’s Office of the Handicapped; with her appointment, by Mayor David Dinkins, the agency became the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities.

“She was fierce,” Victor Calise, current commissioner of that office, said in a phone interview. “She set a standard of advocacy in city government that is still going on today. She knew her stuff, and you weren’t going to mess with her.”

Mother Teresa, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for tending to the poor around the world, found that out the hard way. She and Roman Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity convent in the South Bronx wanted to convert two tenements into a homeless shelter. Emerman, then in her role in the mayor’s office, liked the idea but said they needed to install an elevator for people who could not use the stairs.

The nuns, who were already putting $500,000 into the project, didn’t want to pay more for an elevator. Beyond that, they said they were forbidden by their religious vows to use modern conveniences; they offered to carry up the stairs those who couldn’t make it on their own.

Emerman would have none of it.

“Their attitude in India is, they go out and carry people in off the street,” she told The New York Times in 1990. “That’s viewed as a sign of caring and affection. We said no, you don’t carry people up and down in our society. That’s not acceptable here.”

Advertisement

After much debate, Mother Teresa pulled the plug on the project. “Mother Teresa didn’t believe it was worth putting in an elevator,” an official of the Archdiocese of New York told the Times. She and the nuns thought they could put their money to better use by buying soup and sandwiches.

Although some hailed the outcome as a triumph for the disability rights movement, others were outraged. Many, including church officials, considered Emerman inflexible and her stance a prime example of an out-of-control bureaucracy trumping common sense.

But she felt she had done the right thing. “She had no trouble speaking truth to power,” Susan Scheer, her deputy in the mayor’s office, said in an email.

(In a little-noted compromise, the city and the nuns later agreed that the city would pay for an elevator to go as far as the second floor, where services for people unable to use steps would be provided.)

Anne Marie Bobson was born in Astoria, Queens, on Feb. 24, 1937. Her father, John Bobson, was a New York City police officer. Her mother, Mae (Davis) Bobson, was a homemaker.

Anne contracted polio after a day of playing in the water at the Jersey Shore. She underwent at least seven surgeries intended to enable her to walk, but none were successful, and she ended up spending most of her childhood and adolescence in hospitals, her daughter said in a phone interview. The doctors offered her no hope, saying she would probably be institutionalized for the rest of her life.

Advertisement

“She was determined to prove them wrong,” Amy said. “And she did. She was unstoppable. She was sunny and always had a move-forward-to-get-things-done attitude.”

Emerman attended Hunter College in Manhattan, where she majored in political science, and went on to the Columbia School of Social Work, where she received her master’s degree in 1964. She then worked as a psychiatric social worker at Bellevue Hospital.

On her wheelchair commute to the hospital from her home in the Kips Bay section of Manhattan, she crossed the intersection at East 30th Street and First Avenue every day. At one point in 1969, Sidney Emerman, a research chemist who was walking to his job at New York University, helped her cross the street. Their schedules coinciding, he helped her the next day at the same intersection, and then the next day. They were married in 1970.

Anne Emerman worked at Bellevue until 1972, when, defying medical predictions once again, she gave birth to her daughter and took a few years off to raise her.

In addition to her daughter, Emerman is survived by two granddaughters. Her husband, who later taught chemistry at Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn, died in May at 91.

Advertisement

As part of Disabled In Action, a civil rights group, Emerman and her husband were among those who founded the Disabled in Action Singers, a musical group that sang about their concerns. Performing throughout the five boroughs and Westchester County, New York, sometimes with Pete Seeger, the DIA Singers performed at rallies, demonstrations, official hearings and sit-ins.

“Singing was part of the struggle,” Emerman told the Times in 2010. “Our songs were political, and they worked in tandem with our activities in the streets and the legislative halls.”

Beyond their political goals, she added, “we had a heck of a lot of fun.”