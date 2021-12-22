From bell hooks to Virgil Abloh to your local creatives: The arts contribute to radical change.

When we think about activism and justice work, a medley of protest and policy and organizers come to mind. Builders, thinkers, changemakers.

A creative whisper in the back of your mind converses with your spirit to push you to envision anew.

But we can never forget the arts. The writers, the musicians, the photographers, the singers, and artists. They create both access and permission to be more, do more, and think differently.

Though their physical bodies may have recently left us, I can never say bye to bell hooks and Virgil Abloh and Greg Tate.

Abloh’s blue foam ladder, “AS IMPOSSIBLE” comes to mind alongside bell hooks’ thoughts on art.

“The function of art is to do more than tell it like it is,” she said. “It’s to imagine what is possible.”

Because of Abloh, because of Tate, because of bell — because they believed in possibility — so many of us are possible.

Art is as much an innovative practice as it is an exercise in hope and making space. Creativity is liberating.

“We, too, claim the right of creative freedom and access to American and International airwaves, audiences, markets, resources, and compensations, irrespective of genre,” Tate wrote as part of the Black Rock Coalition. But it is true of the arts, period.

We claim the power to create.

“The entire concept of art is to create something where before there wasn’t anything else,” says Big Lux, a violinist and activist.

“In social justice, it’s the exact same thing — people who see that the world can be different, better than it is right now. And they have the talent, persistence, persuasion, and anger to see it through. If you are somebody in the social justice system, you have to be creative. You are literally trying to create a whole new world.”

The strength of the arts were instilled with him as a little boy in Westerly, R.I. His parents cultivated a mix of arts and academics, offering him music lessons. He chose violin.

Now, Big Lux uses his strings to protest injustice and as a way to change narratives around Black folk.

Last year, he made “Red March” a song that reflects his protest experience as a Black man, as a veteran, as a citizen wanting equity in America. Now, he’s a member of the Westerly Antiracism Coalition and he intends to run for city council. But the desire to create change started with his music.

“There are a lot of places and spaces where I play in that I am the only person of color there,” he says. “I feel like I have an opportunity and obligation to introduce those spaces to Black art, but more than that, to Black people through that art.”

Derecka Purnell's "Becoming Abolitionists" is our book pick of the season. Astra House

Justice work, both directly and indirectly, is rooted in radical creativity.

One of the most celebrated books this year, “Becoming Abolitionists,” is by human rights lawyer, writer, and organizer, Derecka Purnell.

“Rather than thinking of abolition as just getting rid of police and prisons, I think about it as an invitation to create and support lots of different answers to the problem of harm in society, and, most exciting, as an opportunity to reduce and eliminate harm in the first place,” she says.

“Our imagination is key because we are challenging people, politicians, and companies who have the imagination, resources, and will to oppress us, so we have to have more imagination, will, courage, and people power in order to resist their world and build the one that we want,” Purnell adds.

Dell Hamilton at the ICA. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Dell Marie Hamilton thinks not just of the power of our individual imaginations, but also what it means when we imagine communally. Be it The Harlem Renaissance, Combahee River Collective or For Freedoms, there is power in gathering around creative ideation.

“There is a congregation of all these Black writers and thinkers who I am just sort of standing on the shoulders of,” says Hamilton, an artist and curator.

Currently, her exhibit, “The End of Susan, The End of Everything,” is showing at the ICA. The exhibit is a meditation on life, death, loss, and a shared love of Black arts. She also curated Nine Moments for Now for The Cooper Gallery at Harvard, as part of For Freedoms 50 State Initiative and also as a reflection on civic engagement in response to Trump, to BLM, to #MeToo.

“Working within museums, but also working quietly at the studio or at the keyboard, art itself is inherently a political act,” she says.

It is in our minds that we find our first freedoms. When we are lost and hope is hard to find, it is in that unrestricted imagination, the groundwork for liberation becomes real.

Biggie was right. It was all a dream.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.