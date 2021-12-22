Boyfriend of woman found dead in Saugus arrested on charges of larceny, obstruction, tampering with evidence

Maiben’s girlfriend, Sherell Pringle , 40, of Woburn, was found dead in the marsh along the northbound side of Route 107 in Saugus by a State Police trooper on Tuesday afternoon.

Bruce Maiben, 44, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Lynn District Court, the district attorney’s office said in a statement late Wednesday night.

The boyfriend of a woman found dead in a marsh off Route 107 in Saugus earlier this week was arrested Wednesday on charges of larceny over $1,200, tampering with evidence, and obstruction, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office said.

Police said Tuesday that they wanted to speak with Maiben, the last person Pringle was known to be with.

Pringle’s son reported her missing on Sunday after she did not return home from a night out on Saturday. Family members said Pringle was last seen with Maiben when they were together at a Boston nightclub about 1:30 a.m.

“She spent the day with her mom and told her she was going out on a date. That was it. Nobody heard from her,” her cousin, Aeisha Pringle, has said. “This is what it is, she was found, and she was found dead.”

The case remains under investigation, the district attorney’s office said.

















