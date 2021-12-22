Crews searching Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester for 68-year-old man who was seen walking towards the water

The man — who was wearing a blue shirt and no shoes — parked his vehicle in the parking lot and headed towards the lake, according to Kathleen Daly, a Worcester police spokeswoman. He was last seen at the lake’s Regatta Point.

Emergency crews were scouring Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester Wednesday afternoon for a 68-year-old man with dementia who was last seen walking barefoot towards the water around 8:30 a.m.

Emergency crews are searching Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester for this man.

The fire department is leading the search. “So far, negative results,” Daly said in an e-mail.

The man is described as white, measuring five foot seven inches, and weighing 165 pounds with balding grey and white hair.

Police were first called at around 8:50 a.m. They have since released a photo of the man and have requested the public’s help in finding him.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.





Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.