Crews searching Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester for 68-year-old man who was seen walking towards the water

Emergency crews were scouring Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester Wednesday afternoon for a 68-year-old man with dementia who was last seen walking barefoot towards the water around 8:30 a.m.
The man — who was wearing a blue shirt and no shoes — parked his vehicle in the parking lot and headed towards the lake, according to Kathleen Daly, a Worcester police spokeswoman. He was last seen at the lake’s Regatta Point.
The fire department is leading the search. “So far, negative results,” Daly said in an e-mail.
The man is described as white, measuring five foot seven inches, and weighing 165 pounds with balding grey and white hair.
Police were first called at around 8:50 a.m. They have since released a photo of the man and have requested the public’s help in finding him.
No other information was immediately available.
