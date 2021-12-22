fb-pixel Skip to main content

Crews searching Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester for 68-year-old man who was seen walking towards the water

By Andrew Brinker Globe Correspondent,Updated December 22, 2021, 25 minutes ago
Emergency crews are searching Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester for this man.
Emergency crews are searching Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester for this man.Worcester Police Department

Emergency crews were scouring Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester Wednesday afternoon for a 68-year-old man with dementia who was last seen walking barefoot towards the water around 8:30 a.m.

The man — who was wearing a blue shirt and no shoes — parked his vehicle in the parking lot and headed towards the lake, according to Kathleen Daly, a Worcester police spokeswoman. He was last seen at the lake’s Regatta Point.

The fire department is leading the search. “So far, negative results,” Daly said in an e-mail.

The man is described as white, measuring five foot seven inches, and weighing 165 pounds with balding grey and white hair.

Police were first called at around 8:50 a.m. They have since released a photo of the man and have requested the public’s help in finding him.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.


Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.

