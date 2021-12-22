fb-pixel Skip to main content

Dense fog advisory in effect for parts of Mass., R.I., and Conn.

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated December 22, 2021, 45 minutes ago
A dense fog advisory will be in effect for portions of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
A dense fog advisory will be in effect for portions of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said areas of fog may become dense enough to reduce visibility to a quarter-mile at times, and the highest risk for it will be west of Interstate 95 and east of Interstate 91.

“Motorists traveling this morning and into the early afternoon hours should be prepared for poor visibility and drive with extra caution,” the weather service said.

In Massachusetts, the dense fog advisory is in effect for portions of Middlesex County and Worcester County, including Fitchburg, Framingham, Lowell, Milford, Worcester, and Ayer.

“If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” the advisory said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.

