Dense fog advisory in effect for parts of Mass., R.I., and Conn.

A dense fog advisory will be in effect for portions of Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said areas of fog may become dense enough to reduce visibility to a quarter-mile at times, and the highest risk for it will be west of Interstate 95 and east of Interstate 91.

“Motorists traveling this morning and into the early afternoon hours should be prepared for poor visibility and drive with extra caution,” the weather service said.