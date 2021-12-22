Diesel tanker rolls over, spills thousands of gallons of fuel into Athol creek; recovery efforts ongoing

A diesel tanker rolled over in Athol early Wednesday morning, spewing thousands of gallons of fuel into a nearby brook and triggering a frantic response from emergency crews who are still attempting to contain the spill.

Around 6,000 gallons of diesel have been released into Mill Brook, a small brook in Athol that leads into the Millers River, according to Ed Coletta, a spokesman for the state’s Department of Environmental Protection. The river originates in Ashburnham, winds 50 miles west, and feeds into the Connecticut River.

The tanker rolled over at the intersection of Hapgood and Fletcher Streets about 4:19 a.m. Wednesday, prompting a DEP emergency responder and a hazmat team to flood the scene. A DEP-contracted company is working to place containment booms, or floating barriers designed to contain oil, at various points in the brook and in Millers River, Coletta said.