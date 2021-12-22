Diesel tanker rolls over, spills thousands of gallons of fuel into Athol creek; recovery efforts ongoing

A diesel tanker rolled over in Athol early Wednesday morning, spewing thousands of gallons of fuel into a nearby brook and triggering a frantic response from emergency crews who are still attempting to contain the spill.
Around 6,000 gallons of diesel have been released into Mill Brook, a small brook in Athol that leads into the Millers River, according to Ed Coletta, a spokesman for the state’s Department of Environmental Protection. The river originates in Ashburnham, winds 50 miles west, and feeds into the Connecticut River.
The tanker rolled over at the intersection of Hapgood and Fletcher Streets about 4:19 a.m. Wednesday, prompting a DEP emergency responder and a hazmat team to flood the scene. A DEP-contracted company is working to place containment booms, or floating barriers designed to contain oil, at various points in the brook and in Millers River, Coletta said.
Tractor trailer hauling diesel flipped off roadway over creek in Athol. Fire chief believes icy road conditions led to the crash. Follow @boston25 for updates. pic.twitter.com/dW9kg5aspJ— Ken Lucas (@one_tall_photog) December 22, 2021
“Boom is being deployed in the Mill Brook to collect as much product as possible...,” he said in an e-mail. “Sheen and odors have already been observed on Millers River.”
In an attempt to collect any fuel that filters into Millers River, three “boomed collection points” have been installed there, with the last located in Orange, where Coletta said the river becomes wider and slower. The Orange Fire Department has provided a boat to assist in the efforts.
Crews are also working to vacuum as much oil from the river as possible, and efforts are ongoing to recover the fuel that is still in the truck. But the efforts may prove challenging.
“There is a lot of flow and current in river, which renders booming less effective for the Athol segments,” Coletta wrote.
