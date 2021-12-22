For director of Dinah’s House in Haverhill, the watchword is ‘trust’

Through Dinah’s House, Soto provides guidance, direction, and assists clients in obtaining the essential services they need.

“If you don’t have Internet access, have not had an education where you learned basic computer skills, or read English well, many services are not available to you,” said Angela Soto, program director of Dinah’s House in Haverhill. “This was a problem before the pandemic, now it is much worse.”

Low-income families — especially those headed by a single parent — face barriers accessing the basic services that keep them from being homeless, hungry, or even enrolling their children in school.

“Trust is a very important part of what I do,” said Soto. “Many of the women I work with come from places where it is dangerous to trust the government. They can be afraid to contact an office that is part of what they see as the government. Others have been in abusive situations, trafficked, and have had their trust betrayed in the past.”

To explain what Soto does on a daily basis is impossible without watching her in action.

Her phone rings almost continuously. She listens, then comforts in English and Spanish. She patiently explains how to set up a password, repeats how to meet the password requirements of length and characters, and what all the pull-down menu options mean. She provides step-by-step instructions.

“I help them get past this crisis and then I teach them the skills they need to do this on their own with English language and computer skills training,” Soto said.

Born in New Jersey, Soto grew up in Puerto Rico. Six years ago, hoping for a better future for her young son Darian, she moved to the Haverhill area with her now-husband, Victor.

“I felt lost. I knew no one,” said Soto. “One day as I was putting my son on the school bus, I met Gay Cox, the founder of Dinah’s House, outside a storefront in Haverhill. She introduced herself and invited me inside. It changed my life.”

At Dinah’s House, Soto met other women and made friends. She also noticed that most often the information they needed was only in English and that they came to Dinah’s House to access the Internet because they had no computers and needed help using one. She volunteered to translate, helped others use the computer, and found her calling.

“From the beginning, Angela showed leadership skills,” said Brian Raiche, board chair of Urban Bridges, the nonprofit umbrella organization for Dinah’s House. “She is committed to helping people.”

Over the next few years, Soto took some training programs and worked under the director as a translator. In her role, she showed more than language skills, according to Raiche: She showed empathy, understanding, and an ability to help people problem-solve. In 2019, she became the program director.

These days, Soto spends several hours a day working with people to help them register for services online, communicate with their children’s school, or apply for a job.

“Imagine that you don’t read much English and you have to fill out a multipage government form online,” she said. “Many well-educated people with good English skills have trouble with online forms. It can be overwhelming for anybody.

“We also provide a sense of community and good will. Through a Thanksgiving food drive, we were able to help over 30 local families, and at Christmastime, we collected donations and distributed gifts for local children living in poverty.”

Soto, who is only paid for 20 hours a week, also does public speaking and outreach to raise funds for the program — a job that has become nearly impossible during the pandemic.

“The program recently lost a major funding source,” said Raiche. “While the work is essential, the future is in doubt unless we can replace the funds with donations.”

Despite her own worries about the future, Soto remains hopeful and presents her clients with an optimistic message about the future. She remains ready to listen and help.

“Women come to me in a crisis and I help them become safe. It is a big responsibility that I never imagined would be mine,” said Soto. “I am so grateful for the generous people, churches, and organizations that make Dinah’s House possible.”

Linda Greenstein can be reached at greensteinlm@gmail.com.

Angela Soto is coordinating a toy and holiday gift campaign for families in need. Lane Turner/Globe Staff



