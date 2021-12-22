Donated Millet painting offers window on a vanished time

Millet was a well-known painter, sculptor, designer, and journalist who was active in the art and political world of his time. Mark Twain was the best man at Millet’s wedding, and artist John Singer Sargent often used Millet’s daughter Kate as a model.

The East Bridgewater Public Library has added a new painting to its Francis Davis Millet collection — a donation from the local Millet scholar and retired teacher who lives in what was the 19th-century artist’s summer studio.

The painting “Millet’s Studio in Venice” can now be seen at the East Bridgewater Public Library.

Born in Mattapoisett in 1846, Millet grew up in East Bridgewater. He left as a teen to become a drummer boy for the Union Army and his father’s surgical assistant, but returned periodically and is buried in town.

Millet died in the sinking of the Titanic in 1912. Some reports from the time said Millet, his good friend Archibald Butt — a military aide to President William Howard Taft — and millionaire businessman John Jacob Astor helped load women and children into lifeboats before retiring to the first-class drawing room, where they played cards as the great ship sank.

The painting “Millet’s Studio in Venice” was donated by Peter Engstrom, a retired teacher who became interested in the artist after moving into the house that was his studio and has worked to preserve his memory.

The painting depicts a sunny studio, where Millet’s large work “In the Bay of Naples” features prominently.

The East Bridgewater Public Library owns that painting, and Engstrom made his gift on the condition that the two pieces be displayed together in the library’s F.D. Millet Room. The room also includes several other paintings, documents, and artifacts, including a medal and sash Millet was given by the Emperor of Japan in 1908 when he visited the country as an emissary from President Theodore Roosevelt.

“Millet was very well respected during his lifetime, but many people in town do not know of his work or his legacy, which is why it means so much for the library to be able to display so much information and work from his lifetime,” library director Christopher McGhee said in a statement.

“Thanks to the generosity of Peter Engstrom, patrons to the library will be able to view the artist’s work for years to come — and learn about a piece of East Bridgewater’s history through a prominent resident who once lived here,” McGhee said.

The public can visit the collection during the library’s business hours, which are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.The library is located at 32 Union St., East Bridgewater.