Fewer than half of Rhode Islanders approve of President Biden’s handling of COVID-19

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 674.8 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 795,271 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 887

Test-positive rate: 6.3 percent

Currently hospitalized: 280

Total deaths: 3,006

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health.Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources. Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter.

Rhode Islanders think President Joe Biden is handling the COVID-19 pandemic better than former president Donald Trump ever did, but Biden’s approval rate is still below 50 percent, according to a new poll.

The survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States shows that 46 percent of residents approve of Biden’s handling of COVID-19, down from 60.2 percent in June.

Support for Trump peaked at 38.6 percent in April 2020 and fell to as low as 16.9 percent a month later. The consortium’s final poll of Trump, conducted in December 2021, showed that 25.3 percent of Rhode Islanders approved his handling of the pandemic.

Biden’s support in Rhode Island is slightly better than his national average, which sits at 44.8 percent, according to the survey. Here’s a look at where Biden stands in every New England state.

Massachusetts: 54.3 percent

Vermont: 52.1 percent

Connecticut: 49.8 percent

Rhode Island: 46 percent

Maine: 43.4 percent

New Hampshire: 45.6 percent

The consortium includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern, and has conducted 16 50-state surveys during the pandemic. The most recent survey (of 265 Rhode Islanders) was conducted between Nov. 3 and Dec. 2.

Governor Dan McKee’s COVID-19 approval rating in November was 51 percent, roughly the same as a September survey.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee’s administration isn’t acting quickly or decisively enough to deal with the capacity crisis in the state’s health care system, a top emergency preparedness doctor said this week. Read more.

⚓ House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi and Majority Leader Chris Blazejewski lay out their legislative agenda for the 2022 session. Read more.

⚓ This saga over the former East Providence city clerk never seems to end. Read more.

⚓ State Representative Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung writes that it’s time for “outside-of-the-box ideas and creative leadership” to the prepare a better response to the second winter of COVID-19. Read more.

⚓ A Rhode Island journalist who writes about immigration and social justice issues reflects on what she’s learned while covering the plight of refugees. Read more.Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

⚓ Will Boston’s proof-of-vaccination order work without a verification system? Read more.

⚓ Public health experts say it’s time to upgrade your mask. Read more.

⚓ What’s the Patriots’ plan to beat the Bills for a second time? Read more.

⚓ This is cool: Communications firm NAIL is parenting with several businesses in downtown Providence to hold a holiday scavenger hunt called “PVD: Where It Used to Be.”

⚓ The North Providence Town Council meets in executive session to discuss the state opioid lawsuit.

Governor McKee was slow to the punch, but his hybrid mask and vaccine policy to address COVID-19 is a reasonable approach. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Ed Fitzpatrick returns to Greenville to relive a schoolyard tradition: chestnut fights. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

