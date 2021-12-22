Former school administrator faces child rape charges

BOSTON — A former administrator at a Boston middle school charged with sexually abusing a child was released without bail at his arraignment, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Michael McDonald, 40, pleaded not guilty on Monday to aggravated child rape, posing a child in a state of nudity, possession of child sexual abuse materials, and dissemination of materials harmful to a minor, according to a statement from the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

He was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim, have no unsupervised contact with childred under 18, and surrender his passport.