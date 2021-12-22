Milton author explores today’s social justice issues through lens of Martin Luther King Jr.’s writings

Jean-Charles is a Northeastern University professor and director of Africana Studies in the university’s Department of Cultures, Societies and Global Studies. Her book is titled “Martin Luther King & the Trumpet of Conscience Today.”

Professor, author, and Milton resident Regine Michelle Jean-Charles will speak next month at Milton Public Library on her new book connecting the writings of Martin Luther King Jr. to contemporary issues.

Milton resident Regine Michelle Jean-Charles will speak at Milton Public Library on her new book connecting the writings of Martin Luther King to contemporary issues.

“My book examines three social justice movements — Black Lives Matter, Me Too, and prison abolition — through the lens of King’s Massey lectures, which were delivered for the CBC in 1967,” she said last week. The Massey lectures were a weeklong series of talks broadcast by the Canadian Broadcasting Company.

Advertisement

“I had two goals in writing this book,” Jean-Charles said. “First, to encourage people to turn to some of King’s lesser-known and more radical speeches as they honor his memory and legacy. Second, I wanted to emphasize how consistent much of the work being done to advance social justice, whether it is against racism, sexism, or mass incarceration, is with King’s vision.”

Boston College professor James F. Keenan said the book takes King’s ideas “out of the box” and asks “hard questions about racism, sexual assault, mass incarceration, and the lifetime commitment for justice.”

The author is also a regular visitor to her town’s library, according to its assistant director, Sara Truog. “Regine is a Milton resident and a big user of the library,” Truog said. “She’s a fabulous and interesting speaker.”

The talk will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. Members of the public can attend in person or remotely through Zoom. Registration for the program will open on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Masks are required for all visitors to the library.

January’s program schedule also includes a presentation by another Milton resident, award-winning screenwriter and filmmaker Thato Rantao Mwosa. The library will screen her film “Memoir of a Black Girl,” which won the 2021 Best Feature Film at the Roxbury International Film Festival, on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Advertisement

According to the library, the film is “a coming-of-age story of a Black high school student confronting the challenges of race, urban education” and the resulting social and racial tensions. It includes filming in Milton while addressing national issues, the filmmaker said last week.

“I’m so glad that my film will be watched by the Milton community, especially the youth,” Mwosa said. “This film touches on universal issues that most young people in high schools across the country and the world are experiencing. Milton is very much a part of this film. The interior house shots were filmed at various locations here in Milton.”

Mwosa received a master’s degree in fine arts from Lesley University and currently teaches film at Brookline High School and art at Emerson College.

Screening “Memoir of a Black Girl” is connected to a local initiative called “Courageous Conversations Towards Racial Justice Milton-Mattapan.” Truog described Courageous Conversions as “a coming together of people who want to have conversations in town around the topic of race.”

An introduction to the program will take place before the 6:30 p.m. screening. A panel discussion, including time for questions, will follow the screening and include some of the film’s actors. The presentation is a hybrid, with a ceiling of 40 in-person attendees, and unlimited Zoom participants. Registration is required.

Advertisement

Among other free public programs offered next month, an online presentation by “world traveler” Barry Pell titled “Armchair Travel: A Year in Morocco,” will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m.

Registered dietician and nutrition counselor Jessica Roy of the Waverly Oaks Athletic Club will speak online about nutrition facts and fiction in a program called “Nutrition Myths: Separating the Headlines from the Science,” to be offered on Jan. 15 at 2 p.m.

And the library’s writer-in-residence, Joan F. Smith, will lead an open mic program with a literary chat in which attendees will be given a writing prompt, followed by the option to read either their in-class exercise or a writing they have brought to the session. Scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the program will close with a question and answer session.

For more information on all the library’s programs, visit miltonlibrary.org.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.