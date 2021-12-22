fb-pixel Skip to main content

More than 30 crashes reported on icy roads in New Hampshire

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated December 22, 2021, 27 minutes ago
New Hampshire State Police responded to several crashes Wednesday morning, including this one on Interstate 89 in Sutton.
New Hampshire State Police responded to more than 30 crashes Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions.

At 8:44 a.m. New Hampshire State Police reported that Interstate 393 eastbound at mile marker 4 in Concord and Interstate 89 northbound at mile marker 28 in Sutton were closed to vehicle crashes. Motorists were advised to find alternate routes. The crashes started shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

“If you are behind the wheel this morning, leave yourself extra time to get to your destination,” New Hampshire State Police wrote on Facebook. “Reduce speed, avoid hard braking, and drive for the conditions.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.

Boston Globe video