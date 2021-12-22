New commuter rail station celebrated in Chelsea

MBTA and city officials recently celebrated the completion of the new $37.7 million Chelsea commuter rail station.

Opened in November, the 25,000-square-foot station is located behind Market Basket on Everett Avenue, about 1,800 feet inbound from the previous station on Arlington Street.

Unlike the now demolished old station, the new facility is fully accessible to people with disabilities, with high-level platforms for level boarding. It also features canopies and benches, new sidewalks, security cameras, and passenger assistance phones.