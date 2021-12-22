N.H. Superior Court jury trials to be paused in January due to COVID-19 surge

The New Hampshire Superior Court will postpone jury trials and grand juries statewide in the month of January owing to rising COVID-19 rates in the state, officials said.
Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau announced the monthlong pause in a statement, which said state courts will stay open to the public for all other purposes in January.
“In working with various groups including judges, stakeholders, and public health consultants regarding COVID-19 concerns, I believe that it is prudent to postpone jury trials scheduled for January,” Nadeau said. “We are pausing jury trials because, in part, of the difficulty in managing a juror population who are increasingly having to drop out because of sickness or exposure and the unique challenges these proceedings entail.”
Nadeau said she believes the temporary jury trial pause “will better allow the courts to safely continue other necessary court operations during the winter surge of COVID-19.”
Jury trials, the statement said, are slated to resume in February in all counties if the COVID-19 infection rate decreases substantially.
“While we are currently hopeful that we will be able to conduct jury proceedings in February, we will continue to evaluate the safety of conducting jury trials on a week-to-week basis,” Nadeau said. “Bench trials and other court proceedings will remain in-person unless the parties request a remote hearing.”
New Hampshire was reporting 7,971 active COVID-19 cases statewide as of late Wednesday morning, along with a seven-day test positivity rate of 12.1 percent, according to the state’s official website. The site said 437 people are currently hospitalized in New Hampshire.
