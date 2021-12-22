N.H. Superior Court jury trials to be paused in January due to COVID-19 surge

The New Hampshire Superior Court will postpone jury trials and grand juries statewide in the month of January owing to rising COVID-19 rates in the state, officials said.

Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau announced the monthlong pause in a statement, which said state courts will stay open to the public for all other purposes in January.

“In working with various groups including judges, stakeholders, and public health consultants regarding COVID-19 concerns, I believe that it is prudent to postpone jury trials scheduled for January,” Nadeau said. “We are pausing jury trials because, in part, of the difficulty in managing a juror population who are increasingly having to drop out because of sickness or exposure and the unique challenges these proceedings entail.”