Brookline High tennis star Teryn Fitch never stopped swinging for the ace

She grew up a block away from the Longwood Cricket Club in Chestnut Hill, where her family had a membership and where Fitch played competitively.

“It was great that my husband and kids, parents, aunt, siblings, and other friends were able to attend. It was a testament to how many people helped me along the way,” said the former Stanford University All-American and team captain who also played from 2001 to 2006 on the professional circuit.

Teryn Fitch, a two-time Massachusetts girls’ tennis champion while playing for Brookline High, will always cherish her 2018 induction to the USTA/New England Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I.

Associate head women’s tennis coach at the University of Michigan since 2009, Fitch was the top-ranked junior girls’ player in New England in the 16 and 18 year-old divisions and was a finalist in the national girls’ 16 and under championships.

As a pro, she competed in singles and doubles in the main draw of all four Grand Slam sites.

“I played a ton of sports growing up, but after taking my first formal lessons at the Sportsmen’s Tennis Club in Dorchester and then qualifying for my first national tournament when I was 13, it was strictly tennis from then on,” said Fitch, also an inductee to the Brookline High Athletic Hall of Fame.

“When she grips a racket, there’s nothing typical about this young lady,” the Globe reported when Fitch (then Teryn Ashley) was a high school senior. “She has a powerful serve, and her flat forehand scoots over the net and clips the baseline at a mean pace.”

Fitch, who celebrated her 43rd birthday Dec, 12, resides in Ann Arbor with her husband, Brian Fitch, and their children Abby, 11, Will, 8, and Nico, 6.

At Stanford, she was at one point rated the NCAA’s top doubles player and No. 4 singles player, and was a part of two national championship teams.

“I saw a lot of my friends from college playing professionally, and thought maybe I should give it a shot,” said Fitch, who won 17 International Tennis Federation Tour titles and the Women’s Tennis Association’s ASB Bank doubles title. She had pro career records of 118-103 in singles and 145-68 in doubles.

“She was fearless in big moments,” recalled Dan Flanigan, her former professional traveling coach. “In tiebreakers, she could clear her mind and perform to her optimum ability, and she was a confidant to new players on the tour.”

Fitch was a volunteer assistant coach at Boston College prior to becoming an assistant coach at Michigan in 2006.

“The reason I’m in college coaching,” said Fitch, “is because among all the different levels, I’ve played, college was the most fun. So, I know what a special time of their lives this is for our players.

“Personally, I felt I had the ability to succeed in tennis, but I had to adjust mentally over the years,” she added. “I definitely handled losses better as I matured.”

One of those losses, at a 2002 pro tournament in Columbus, Ohio, was to a 15-year-old girl playing her first season on tour.

“I remember being up, 5-4, in the third set and getting up from the bench and thinking ‘OK. I’ve got this girl,’ " Fitch recalled. “And I didn’t win another game.”

Her opponent was future tennis great Maria Sharapova. It was Sharapova’s first career win.

“I was obviously impressed by her mentality and competitiveness,” said Fitch. “It was no surprise to me that she had the career that she did.”

A footnote to that match: “A friend teased me afterwards,” Fitch said, “that I had just lost to someone who didn’t even have their driver’s license.”

