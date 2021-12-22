Omicron will soon be the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Rhode Island, health officials warn

Only PCR-positive samples are eligible for sequencing, and there must be a “sufficient quantity of the virus” in the sample for sequencing to be successful, according to Annemarie Beardsworth, a spokeswoman for the state health department.

The omicron variant — and other variants of concern — are identified through the state health department’s genomic sequencing program. The number of identified omicron cases may seem low, but Rhode Island only sequences a portion of positive COVID-19 cases every week to screen for SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and variants of interest.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island has identified only three cases of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19, but it’s expected to become the dominant strain in the state, public health officials say.

“In general, more than 10 percent of PCR positive samples are sequenced,” she said.

Many other regions of the country, including in neighboring Massachusetts, are seeing that omicron has become the dominant strain.

“While the data that we have does not show that is the case yet in Rhode Island, we fully expect that will be true in the coming weeks,” Beardsworth told the Globe.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday that the millions of Americans who remain unvaccinated are “very vulnerable” to infection from the new variant.

Omicron, which is faster-spreading than the delta variant, “is going to find” those who are unvaccinated, said Fauci.

Rhode Island identified its first known case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant earlier this month. The case was detected in a woman in her 20s who lives in Providence County. The individual recently returned to Rhode Island from New York and had previously completed her primary vaccination series but did not receive a booster shot, according to the health department.

Beardsworth said the state typically sequences more than 1,000 tests each week and is “vigilantly looking for” omicron and other variants.

“The risk of Omicron underscores the importance of getting vaccinated, including a booster dose, and wearing a mask in indoor settings,” she said.

Dr. Denise Coppa, a family nurse practitioner who teaches at the University of Rhode Island and The Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University, told the Globe that people should be investing in better masks and be changing out their masks every day.

“I recently saw a 15-year-old that came in for an athletic physical. He was wearing a bandana as a mask. I handed him a surgical mask,” said Coppa, who also supervises students at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. “The cloth masks aren’t going to cut it. This is your time to change your mask and make sure you and your family members have a three-layer surgical masks.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.