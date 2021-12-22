The Questions featuring Derecka Purnell

A civil rights lawyer and organizer, Purnell’s debut book, “Becoming Abolitionists,” is a memoir. But it’s more than that. She uses history, policy, and the Black radical imagination coupled with her very personal story of growing up in St. Louis to illustrate how the relationship between the Black community and the police reflects the injustices of our justice system. She goes deep into the truths about our America and helps open up a necessary dialogue on what it means to become an abolitionist.

If we all have a revolution inside of us, Derecka Purnell’s movement is one to align with.

She is constantly fighting for a better us, a better now, a better future.

Even as COVID exacerbated every inequity and isolated us, the Harvard Law School graduate co-created the COVID19 Policing Project at the Community Resource Hub for Safety Accountability to track police arrests, harassment, and other enforcement through pandemic-related public health orders.

My life is a beautiful resistance because:

Resistance means the refusal to accept or comply with something, and I refuse to accept the unnecessary suffering that happens in the world and try to live a life that makes that possible for others, too.

What inspired your book?

So much. Initially, I would have said police violence, but it is more accurate to say that the resistance to police violence helped to inspire this book. During the 2020 uprisings in response to George Floyd — the most attended protests in US history — I was surprised and thankful that “defund the police” emerged as a central policy demand. While there was so much criticism or support in response to the demand, I witnessed many people become curious about what “defund” and “abolition” meant. I hoped to write a book for people who are abolition-curious that was an additional offering to the incredible abolitionist texts that had been published or were coming out, from Angela Davis’ “Are Prisons Obsolete” to Mariame Kaba’s “We Do This ‘Til We Free Us.”

What does it mean to be an abolitionist?

Rather than thinking of abolition as just getting rid of police and prisons, I think about it as an invitation to create and support lots of different answers to the problem of harm in society, and, most exciting, as an opportunity to reduce and eliminate harm in the first place. To be an abolitionist is to be someone who possesses the imagination, courage, and will to make oppressive institutions obsolete, and to remember and create just relationships between each other, in our communities, and with the planet. Some of what we build will be immediate because people need to be safe from harm today, but most of what we will build to start reducing our reliance on the police and reducing the police will take years, decades to accomplish.

Joy is:

Reading, dancing, really good scary movies, spending quality time with family and friends, especially my two kids. Before the pandemic, travel was such a source of joy — meeting and learning from people in other countries has always made me a much better thinker, writer, organizer, and human.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.