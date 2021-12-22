Quincy police locate man who has allegedly been approaching women, claiming their car is leaking oil

Quincy police say they have believe they have located the man who tried to lure women out of their cars by falsely telling them their vehicles were leaking oil.

In a posting on Facebook, police detailed a new incident in which a man approached a woman in Quincy around 9 a.m. Tuesday and “claimed that her car was leaking oil.” The woman contacted police, and provided a description of the vehicle the man was driving, a white Jeep Patriot, police wrote.

“The suspect vehicle was located in Quincy. Detectives interviewed the operator who was transported to a local hospital for evaluation,’' police wrote. “No arrest has been made at this time, therefore we are unable release any further information.”