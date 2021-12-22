Quincy police locate man who has allegedly been approaching women, claiming their car is leaking oil

Quincy police say they have believe they have located the man who tried to lure women out of their cars by falsely telling them their vehicles were leaking oil.
In a posting on Facebook, police detailed a new incident in which a man approached a woman in Quincy around 9 a.m. Tuesday and “claimed that her car was leaking oil.” The woman contacted police, and provided a description of the vehicle the man was driving, a white Jeep Patriot, police wrote.
“The suspect vehicle was located in Quincy. Detectives interviewed the operator who was transported to a local hospital for evaluation,’' police wrote. “No arrest has been made at this time, therefore we are unable release any further information.”
Advertisement
Quincy police expressed confidence that the person in question was the same man who approached other women around the region with a similar tactic in recent days.
“While we are confident this is the suspect from previously reported incidents, our detectives continue to investigate,’' police wrote. “We encourage everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior.”
On Sunday, state Representative Alyson Sullivan posted details about her encounter with a man at the Target store in Stoughton, saying he approached her about a leak in her car. When she checked herself, she found no such problem.
Sullivan, a Republican who represents Abington, East Bridgewater, and Whitman, urged women to be aware of the individual while also generally keeping alert for their own safety.
Stoughton police, who are investigating the incident with Sullivan, said similar incidents have been reported in nearby towns in recent weeks each involving a man in his 50s or 60s driving a white Jeep Patriot.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.