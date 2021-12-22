Remembering a little gray cat with a Globe Santa donation

They give because they don’t want children to feel left out of the holidays, because they themselves received gifts from Globe Santa when they were young, because they love Christmas, or simply because they love kids.

They are the donors to the Globe Santa campaign and their names are listed in the newspaper in the weeks leading up to Christmas. For many of the generous benefactors, giving to Globe Santa has become a holiday tradition.

If you read the Globe Santa donor listings, you know them as “Santa’s friends.”

Mark McDonough of Reading decided last year to give to Globe Santa in lieu of gifts for his family.

The pandemic forced them to cancel their annual celebration and since they wouldn’t be seeing each other, McDonough made four donations of $100 each to Globe Santa in honor of family members.

Apparently the idea was a hit, and it would appear that either there was a new addition to the family or someone moved from the naughty to the nice list. This year he boosted it to five donations, each for $100.

Most of the donors are individuals, but there are also thousands of families, businesses, community groups, and others who give to the campaign.

There’s the group of workers from Lawrence who pooled their resources and gave the collection to Globe Santa.

“Happy Holidays! From the Lawrence Mass Lottery Customer Service Reps” reads a note accompanying the $140 donation.

Or the parents who came up with a novel way to celebrate their son’s birthday and help children at the same time. “Eric: Happy 49th birthday! Love Mom and Dad.” The donation was for $49.

Mel Stiller is a pianist who’s been hosting a Friday night singalong in Boston for three decades. The weekly soiree was long held at Jacob Wirth’s, but with the well-known watering hole shuttered after a fire, Stiller took his act to Democracy Brewing. He asked patrons at one of his shows to make a donation to Globe Santa.

They were clearly in the holiday spirit.

“Sing-along with Mel at Democracy Brewing” raised $1,162 on Dec. 7th.

There are those, too, who give in memory of loved ones whose presence is sorely missed, especially at holiday time.

A donation of $100 arrived in memory of “Ed O’Brien, who made every Christmas so special to us! Paula, Sara, Sam, Lily and Alosha.”

A $50.00 contribution was made in memory of “My sister Jeannie, who never missed giving to Globe Santa.”

And there are those who want to remember their pets, like the donor who have $50 in memory of “A little gray cat named Meowitz.”

A total of 8,975 donors last year gave more than $1.7 million to the fund drive, and there are countless stories behind the donations that allow Globe Santa to deliver joy to families across Greater Boston.

Yours can still be one of them!

Please consider supporting the campaign by phone, mail, or online at www.globesanta.org.

For 66 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has been delivering gifts to children in need during the holiday season.

