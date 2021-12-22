Report: parents of actress Alicia Witt found dead in their Worcester home Monday

Globe requests for comment were sent Wednesday morning to Worcester police and fire officials, as well as a publicist for Witt and the Worcester district attorney’s office.

“I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable,” Witt wrote to the newspaper. “I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”

The parents of actress and singer Alicia Witt, whose many screen credits include the hit ABC show “Nashville” and the Netflix series “Orange Is The New Black,” were found dead Monday in their Worcester home, the performer told the Worcester Telegram & Gazette in a written statement.

Worcester police told the Telegram & Gazette that authorities were called to the Sussex Lane home of Diane Witt, 75, and Robert Witt, 87, shortly after 9 p.m. by a family member who requested a well-being check on the couple. They were then found dead inside the residence.

“There was no trauma,” Worcester police Lieutenant Sean Murtha, a department spokesman, told the Telegram & Gazette.

Firefighters were summoned and checked the air quality inside the home but found that no noxious gases were present, Worcester Fire Deputy Chief Adam Roche told the newspaper.

“There were no signs of carbon monoxide,” Roche told the Telegram & Gazette.

Witt’s latest record, “The Conduit,” was released in September, according to her website.

“This is heartbreaking,” the country music site Country Rebel posted to Facebook Tuesday night, above a link to an article about the deaths of Witt’s parents. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Alicia Witt and her family.”

A number of people posted condolences to Witt and her family in response to the Country Rebel Facebook entry.

“My condolences to you and your family,” one person wrote.

Said another, “May God shine his mercy on you and your family.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.