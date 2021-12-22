RI’s largest hospital system will require visitors to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

Upon arrival, visitors will have to show a picture ID and proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test that was administered within 48 hours of their visit.

Lifespan, which owns Rhode Island, The Miriam, Hasbro Children’s, Newport, and Bradley Hospitals, said the visitation requirement will go into effect for each facility it owns on Monday, Dec. 27.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island’s largest health care system announced Wednesday that it will require all hospital visitors to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or a recent negative PCR test.

Exceptions will only be permitted for end-of-life visitation, escorts for patients with disabilities, parents and caregivers of pediatric patients, birthing partners, and “in other designated circumstances at the discretion of the clinical care team.”

Kathleen Hart, a Lifespan spokeswoman, told the Globe that the visitation policy change was not at the direction of the CDC or the state health department.

It’s unclear if other hospital systems in the state plan on making similar announcements.

Jessica McCarthy, a spokeswoman for Care New England, told the Globe in an email, “We continue to consider all of our options that are in the best interest of our patients and staff.”

But she said the system has not implemented a mandatory vaccine requirement for visitors as of Wednesday.

