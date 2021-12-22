Russian man charged in Boston in global hacking scheme not ‘simply any Russian citizen,’ prosecutor says in urging no bail for defendant

Klyushin, who appeared on the remote feed from lockup in an orange jump suit, didn’t enter a plea during the hearing, and Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler set a Jan. 3 arraignment date. She took the defense request for bail under advisement. It wasn’t immediately clear when she’ll rule on bail.

Assistant US Attorney Seth B. Kosto made that argument during a remote hearing in US District Court in Boston, where the defendant, Vladislav Klyushin, made his initial appearance on charges including securities fraud, aiding and abetting and unauthorized access to computers, aiding and abetting.

A Russian national charged in federal court in Boston with participating in a lucrative scam that involved hacking into US databases with confidential information on publicly traded firms is a flight risk and should be held pending trial, prosecutors said Wednesday, citing his personal wealth and alleged ties to the Russian government.

Kosto told Bowler that Klyushin could easily flee the country if released pre-trial.

“We do submit that he’s not simply any Russian citizen,” Kosto argued. “He is a Russian citizen who is employing a former military intelligence officer, who has a photograph in his internet service provider records of a medal of honor from the president of the Russian Federation.”

Kosto said those factors, along with Klyushin’s apparently vast wealth and the lack of an extradition treaty between the US and Russia, weigh heavily in keeping him held while the case is pending.

“This suggests to the government that he has connections that would facilitate his departure - a new passport, a fake identification, a ride to Canada, a ride on a boat,” Kosto said. “What’s being proposed [by the defense] is that he live in an apartment 150 yards from Boston Harbor. With the bracelet on, he could probably walk out of the building and step onto a boat within a matter of minutes.”

A lawyer for Klyushin, Maksim Nemtsev, countered that the lack of an extradition treaty between the US and Russia is “not dispositive” regarding his client’s eligibility for pretrial release.

“Mr. Klyushin is, like any defendant in this court, presumed innocent,” Nemtsev said during the hearing. “His personal history reveals [that he is] a caring and supportive father, who shares a close bond with his five children. He has traveled extensively throughout the world, including throughout the US. He’s always traveled in his own name.”

Klyushin, Nemtsev continued, stands “accused of crimes that he fully intends to defend himself against.”

US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell told reporters Monday that Klyushin remained in Russia for years while allegedly participating in the hacking scam, and that he was apprehended in March while visiting Switzerland before being extradited to Boston to face federal charges. The charges were unsealed Monday.

Mendell said Klyushin had “extensive ties to the office of the president of the Russian Federation,” the job currently held by President Vladimir Putin. Klyushin and his codefendants were charged federally in Boston because some of the computer servers used in the alleged scheme were located in Massachusetts.

Klyushin is among five defendants, all Russian nationals, who allegedly participated in the hacking and insider trading ring, federal prosecutors said Monday. The other four defendants remain at large.

One of the at-large defendants is Ivan S. Ermakov, whom Mendell said is already under federal indictment for Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election and hacking of international sports organizations who sanctioned Russian sports teams for illegal drug use.

Ermakov, 35, is a former officer in the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), a military intelligence agency of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, according to Mendell’s office and Albert Murray, special agent in charge of the Washington, D.C., FBI field office.

According to prosecutors, Klyushin, Ermakov, and a third Russian, 33-year-old Nikolai Rumiantcev, worked at M-13, a Moscow-based information technology company whose IT solutions were used by “the administration of the president of the Russian Federation, the government of the Russian Federation, federal ministries and departments, regional state executive bodies, commercial companies, and public organizations.”

The three men also offered investment services in return for as much as 60 percent of the profits, prosecutors said. At one point while running their alleged scam, the group was earning a 66 percent return on the investments they had made in about 149 different companies, prosecutors alleged. The two other defendants were provided the information, which they then used to make individual stock trades, prosecutors allege.

The other defendants were identified by prosecutors as Igor S. Sladkov, 42, and 43-year-old Mikail V. Irzak.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Kosto laid out some markers of Klyushin’s wealth, which he said US authorities haven’t gained a full picture of.

“In late February of 2020, just over 18 months ago,” one of Klyushin’s securities accounts with an overseas bank held “approximately $6.8 million in equity in it.” In addition, Kosto said, prosecutors have provided the court with a bill of sale from Klyushin’s “approximately $4 million yacht.”

Nemtsev, the defense lawyer, addressed the question of his client’s wealth as well and said it shouldn’t disqualify him from bail eligibility.

“Mr. Klyushin does not deny that he’s relatively wealthy and that he has access to assets,” Nemtsev said. “Many of his assets have been frozen. ... He’s in many respects very similar to other wealthy defendants that were released on bail by your honor and other courts.”

He said Klyushin would even be willing to hire private security to monitor him 24/7 in Boston to ensure he complies with any pretrial release conditions.

Kosto pushed back on that idea.

“The government would strenuously object to a defendant of means being able to hire a private jail to substitute for ordinary conditions of confinement for every other detained defendant in this district,” Kosto said.

